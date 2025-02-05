Our first confirmed Nintendo Direct of 2025 is coming, and it's a big one.

On the day of the Nintendo Switch 2's reveal, Nintendo also confirmed that there will be a Nintendo Direct focused entirely on the brand new console in April 2025.

Expectations are high, especially given that we've only seen a tease of the console alongside one single first-party game, but we've got time to sit down and get excited over the console.

Here, we've detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 including what time it starts, how to watch it, and what you should expect to see.

Nintendo Direct April 2025 Start Time

Nintendo is sticking to one of its tried and tested time slots for this Switch 2 bonanza. The April 2025 Direct kicks off on 2nd April 2025 at 2pm BST — for other timezones, have a look at the list below:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 12am (Thu) AEDT

The one thing we don't know yet is just how long the Direct will be. Most 'Big' showcases are around 40 minutes long, so expect a presentation around that length.

Nintendo Direct April 2025 - Where To Watch

As usual, you'll be able to watch the April 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct on all of Nintendo's official YouTube channels — Nintendo of America, Nintendo UK or Nintendo Japan, for example.

Alternatively, head over to Nintendo's Twitch channel if you're fed up of the ol' YouTube. Or you can join us here at Nintendo Life, where we'll be hosting a stream. We'll share a link to that closer to the date and time.

What To Expect

Okay, so we know this will be solely focused on the Nintendo Switch 2. What that means is... well, anything. We expect the Direct will dive into console details and Joy-Con, perhaps shedding light on that little C button and expanding on the teased mouse feature. We might even get a release date for the console — exciting!

One other thing we can expect is more details on Mario Kart 9 — including its official name. So far, we've only seen about 20 seconds of footage from the next Mario Kart, so some gameplay modes, course and character confirmation, and whatever new gimmicks are being added. We can't wait.