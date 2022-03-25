Hello and welcome to Nintendo Life's Kirby and the Forgotten Land full walkthrough guide - including the Star-Crossed World content in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition!

Here we'll be taking you by the squishy pink hand and helping you through each and every level of each and every world in HAL Laboratory's superlative 3D platformer. We'll show you how to get your hands on every Waddle Dee and every Copy Ability Blueprint, as well as having a look at boss strategies, post-game tips, secret codes, and more - including all the secrets in the Star-Crossed World expansion.

So, are you ready to crack on with Kirby's latest adventure? Let's get stuck in.

SPOILER WARNING! Below you'll see the names of worlds and bosses, so obviously take care scrolling if you want to experience every single surprise the game has for yourself. To help, we've put the post-game levels and bosses at the bottom of the page.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World Full Game Walkthrough

Below you'll find all our guides for the game split into categories, from complete step-by-step walkthroughs of every world to full lists of every collectible.

World Walkthroughs — All Missions And Collectibles

Here is each world in the game split up with a step-by-step guide for each.

We've split them across two columns, with the original base game on the left, and the expanded Switch 2-only remixes on the right.

Item Lists & Locations

Here we list collectibles — like Waddle Dees and Blueprints — in a handy list format, and answer a couple of common questions:

Present Codes For Free In-Game Items

Input these published Kirby Present Codes for free in-game goodies from Waddle Dee-liveries. This also includes any Star-Crossed World-specific codes:

Boss Guides

Here we show you how to take down each of the game's bosses:

Post-Game Levels & Boss Guides - SPOILERS!

In this section you'll find our post-game walkthrough, plus our boss guides for the last leg:

Post-Game Worlds

Once you've wrapped up the levels above, it's onto the post-game...

Post-Game Bosses

Let us know below if you've got any other questions about the game and we'll do our best to answer them for you. Otherwise, enjoy exploring the Forgotten Land and the Switch 2 expansion!