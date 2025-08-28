Welcome to Nintendo Life's Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star Crossed World walkthrough guide! In these guides we'll take you through every world and show you where to find every last Starry, how to complete each mission fully, and how to find everything you need to 100% this new DLC expansion.

Let's move on to the sixth region now, Redgar Forbidden Lands.

Star-Crossed World - Redgar Forbidden Lands

1-1 Crumbling Fiery Forbidden Lands

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Break Crystals To Get 5 Red Starry Coins

Spin The Hidden Windmill On The Crystals

Drive To The End Of The Last Car Course Without Falling Into Magma

Save The Hidden Starries

This Starry can be found at the end of the first car jaunt in the level. Smash through the wall at the end to get at it.

During the lava platforming sequence, you'll be able to grab this one by keeping to the right and then hitting the crystal shown in our pics, to then head up and around to the top of the building here!

Complete the lava platforming section, making sure to find all the star-switches to hammer into place in the final area, as shown in our screens. Hit all of these to activate the platform with this Starry hidden on it.

Use your puffy presence to blow your way past the windmill with the guards around it. Time your moves so you can blow the windmill through the gap in its shields and move around to the right. You'll reach a platform with some dogs and flaming barrels. Extinguish and destroy the barrels to reach the Starry.

This one you can grab by collecting all of the green pieces in the car race at the end of this area. It may take a go or two, but remember that you can retry straight away with the blue star at the end.

Also, top tip: if the very final piece on top of the metal crates is frustrating you, just crash in the lava and you'll spawn nearby, instead of retrying the whole thing again!

Break Crystals To Get 5 Red Starry Coins

This first one is located to the right of the first crystal hound you come across, as you can see in our screens. Smash it open to get the hunt started.

To the right side at the start of the lava platform sequence with the switches. You can see this one pretty easily.

During the windmill sequences shown, you'll find a rather hidden crystal switch to smash and raise a platform up containing your coin.

The next one appears early in the second car sequence. Nab it from a very small platform. But watch out for the lava and the flames!

Right at the end, as you go to exit, look up to the right and you'll see this one atop a bunch of crystals.

Spin The Hidden Windmill On The Crystals

This one is right at the end of the windmill area. Before climbing up the ladder to leave, say in O-Ring mode and go to the left and around to discover one last windmill to spin.

Drive To The End Of The Last Car Course Without Falling Into Magma

Exactly as described. The final car run can be tricky, but when you've run it once or twice you should get it!

1-2 Crystal Beast Pack Volcano Battle

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Defeat The Galactic Without Taking Damage

Find The Treasure Hidden On The Sinking Wall

Get To The Top Without Falling, Getting Pushed Off, Or Getting Squished

Save The Hidden Starries

The first one here is a surprisingly long time coming, but you will find it during the cog sequence, as you wind up and around the walls of the tower, avoiding flames as you go.

Midway through this, you'll find a vertical drop. Here you need to time your drop and attach to a moving wall beneath to nab this tricky one.

This next one you'll catch mid-air just after you pass through the rings during the sign sliding sequence.

Just a little further along during the same sliding sequence. You'll see this one coming in the distance, so once again just have your attacks on point to gain speed and time your jumps! As always, the blue star at the bottom of the hill will take you right back up to try again, so don't sweat it.

During the spring mouth sequence, as you jump from pillar to pillar above the lava, dodge the turtle's stone attacks and hit all the crystals to reveal this one!

This next one is during the tricky wall sequence where you need to jump through the right pieces or get pushed backwards. When you see the red switch coming on a piece of wall, move towards it and hit it quickly, so you have time to then get to the opened gate and nab the Starry.

Defeat The Galactic Without Taking Damage

You'll fight the Galactic early on in the level, so just take care to time your moves to escape the shadows that signal its ice attacks. Not a hard fight, and you should have had plenty of practice with this enemy by now!

Find The Treasure Hidden On The Sinking Wall

As you move along the wall during the cog sequence, you'll get to a part where the entire wall is submerging in lava. Make sure to hit all the switches to uncover this one.

Get To The Top Without Falling, Getting Pushed Off, Or Getting Squished

The final icy assault of switches and platforms needs to be negotiated here without taking any damage from a constant barrage of rock strikes. Take cover behind your environs to wait for your time to move it. Moving slowly here should see you do this fairly easily.