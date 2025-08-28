Welcome to Nintendo Life's Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World walkthrough guide! In these guides we'll take you through every world and show you where to find every last Starry, how to complete each mission fully, and how to find everything you need to 100% this new DLC expansion.

Let's kick things off in Natural Plains, where a mysterious meteor has just given us some new levels to mess around in and explore!

Star-Crossed World - Natural Plains

1-1 Meteor Shower's Arrival Missions

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Get 5 Red Starry Coins Atop Crystals

Make It Over The High-Rise Sign To The Rooftop

Don't Get Bit By A Big Crystal Turtle

Save The Hidden Starries

Your very first Starry can be found after your first miniboss fight with Crystal Wild Frosty.

The second of this level's three Starries can be found behind the second of the large turtles in the area. Climb up and around the beast using the ice pillars, then take him out with a smash to unveil a little nook behind him!

The third Starry can be found behind some flaming barrels. To reach this area, just after beating your first large turtle enemy in the level, follow along as shown in the images below to reach this semi-hidden little nook.

Now use spring-mouth to jump over the flaming barrels and then extinguish them with your ice moves - there's a pickup right in the room if needed. Once the flames are out, use your spring form to jump up behind the wire mesh for this one.

Get 5 Red Starry Coins Atop Crystals

The first crystal can be found just after you first get the spring-mouth transformation. Use the spring to climb the newly appeared ice platforms and then jump out to the right instead of straight up, to find this one in the area shown below.

Now that you've got your first red coin, head back to the main route and up to the top of this climb. Hit the crystal up here and then go right up on to the roof to nab this red coin. It's fairly hard to miss.

This next one is just a little further along in the level, as you hit a series of crystals in the areas shown below, you'll need to use the resulting ice columns to climb upwards and nab this next one.

Just after defeating the turtle, where you grabbed the second Starry, keep heading up using spring-mode and you'll reach the outcrop of crystals shown in our pics below.

This coin is sat on a ledge to the left, just as you reach the end of the level. Simply climb up to nab it.

Make It Over The High-Rise Sign To The Rooftop

Once you've reached the top of the ice platforms and are about to head off on the warp star, double back and head to the right of the screen to hop over the High-Rise sign.

Don't Get Bit By A Big Crystal Turtle

Well, this one is pretty straightforward. There's a handful of big turtles here, and take care with the final one, as you'll need to jump around him to hit a few switches. You'll likely complete this one quite by accident!

1-2 Lost In Alivel Mall Missions

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Make 5 Small Starryflowers Bloom

Defeat The Crystal Monster That Shoots Meteors Without Getting Hit By A Meteor

Get The Stairs To The Destination Without Letting Them Fall

Save The Hidden Starries

This Starry can be found just after you defeat the Crystal miniboss on the lower floor of the mall. A new ice path will be revealed to the left, head up here and nab the prize before heading through the boxes to your left to find the next directions.

This Starry can be found in the ice cream parlour, once you activate the second crystal in here, you'll see the stage get a little bigger, revealing this next pick-up.

Defeat Crystal Wild Edge during the Stair sequence to unlock the door to this one.

Right at the end of the Stairs sequence, if you've activated all the ice crystals along the way to make ice floors, you'll be able to smash through the wall here to reveal this final one.

Make 5 Small Starryflowers Bloom

The first one of these is right as the level gets going, hit the crystal in the area you see in our screens and the ice transformation will reveal the Starrybloom flower you need to touch.

This second one is up the yellow ladder to the right on the main mall strip. Head up and into the little room here to have it bloom.

Once you've opened up the way through to the ice-cream parlour, make sure to hit the crystal in here to reveal yet another bloom.

This bloom will reveal itself in the room you smash through the wall of with the stairs!

Again, during the stairs sequence, you'll hit a crystal to reveal a floor beneath the hanging wooden crate to your right. Once you've done this, note the bloom you are seeking stuck in the side the ice floor.

Defeat The Crystal Monster That Shoots Meteors Without Getting Hit By A Meteor

Fairly self-explanatory, and not too hard to achieve this one. Keep dodging and sliding, Kirby!

Get The Stairs To The Destination Without Letting Them Fall

This sequence is not too long, just be careful, take your time, and you should nail it fairly quickly. The main trickiness to this part is in hitting the crystal switches you need to towards the end, where there are some conveyor belts to fall off.

Make sure to hit every switch on the way through, though, and it's not gonna take you long to ace it.