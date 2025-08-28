Welcome to Nintendo Life's Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World walkthrough guide! In these guides we'll take you through every world and show you where to find every last Starry, how to complete each mission fully, and how to find everything you need to 100% this new DLC expansion.

Let's move on to the fourth region in the game now, Winter Horns.

Star-Crossed World - Winter Horns

1-1 Frost Street Snow Park Missions

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Eat 3 Ice-Town Sweets

Don't Get Caught In A Corori's Snowball

Destroy All Big Starryflowers With Sign Mouth

Save The Hidden Starries

This Starry requires you to grab all six puzzle pieces from the area you can see in our pics. Nothing too difficult, just make sure to use ice to destroy any flaming barrels! Once all green pieces are collected, the Starry will be revealed.

This little guy can be found hidden behind a doorway on the Main Street once you pass through the level's star door. As shown below, in this area, you'll need to dodge a lot of snowballs, make your way to the switch, hit in and then continue down behind the building facade to reach this sneaky one.

This third Starry can be located during the downhill racing section of the level. Make sure to re-run it as many times as you need from the blue star at the bottom, but by hitting all the crystal switches as you go and sticking to the ramps that result, you'll get enough air to nab this one as you pass it.

This final Starry is just a little further down the same ski slope. Just keep hitting the crystals, which mostly appear down the right side now, to get access to the ice ramps in the location seen in the pics below.

Eat 3 Ice-Town Sweets

These snacks are easy to find, as long as you make sure to smash up every bin in the level! Which you were gonna do anyway, let's face it.

Don't Get Caught In A Corori's Snowball

Simple! Avoid all of the Corori's snowballs. Spoiler alert: There are quite a few, so keep dodging.

Destroy All Big Starryflowers With Sign Mouth

On the downhill section, make sure to hit every last starry switch to nab this mission reward.

1-2 Freezing Wind And Some Snowmen Missions

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Shoot The Far-Off Target Over The Ocean

Find The Hidden Cave Beneath The Cliff

Build All Snowmen Without Dropping Any Heads Off The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

To get this first one, let's follow the opening path along, hitting all the crystals as we go. Then ride the moving ice platforms until you see the cone ability to one side. Nab it and use it to flatten the enemy at the end of the water here. Now head up the steps and destroy the floor here to nab the Starry.

This Starry can be found during the platform sequence where you have a laser pistol. Make sure to use the ranged shot ability by holding in 'shoot', which allows you to paint far-off targets (see below) and hit switches. Hit them all to reveal this guy up an ice ramp near the end of the area.

Once you've got the O-Ring mode going during this level, make sure to roll all snowmen's heads into place to reveal this one. For the second snowman, hit the switch to the right beforehand, so there are platforms to help the head reach its snowy target.

This final one can be found, once again, by rolling a snowman's head into place right at the end of the level!

Shoot The Far-Off Target Over The Ocean

This target shows up during the ice platforming sequence with the laser gun. You'll see it off to the left, quite far into the distance, and it stands out as it's a proper old-school target board. Shoot it by holding in the attack button to bring up your ranged reticule.

Find The Hidden Cave Beneath The Cliff

Just past where you rolled the final snowman's head into place, go right around the next corner and allow yourself to drop through the breaking platforms to find this secret area!

Build All Snowmen Without Dropping Any Heads Off The Stage

Be careful with these heads when you're rolling them around the stage in O-Ring mode. Easy enough to do, this one, and the only really tricky part is the second snowman. Just make sure to get the platforms activated first!