Following a rumour in August about Bethesda's newest IP Starfield making its way across to the Switch 2 in 2026, a new story is now making the same claim.

This information comes from Windows Central Executive Editor Jez Corden, who says the action role-playing space game will not only be arriving on the PlayStation 5 in 2026 but also Nintendo's new hybrid system.

"Starfield will not only be getting its PlayStation 5 version in 2026, but also a Nintendo Switch 2 version on top."

He adds to this, mentioning how it will "hopefully" be a good experience on this particular portable unit, as the title has now undergone optimisations for "low power" devices like handhelds. Corden also says everything should be taken with "a pinch of salt".

The YouTuber and podcaster 'Nate the Hate' previously spoke about Starfield coming to the Switch 2 after Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed for the same system at Gamescom Opening Night Live this year.

Since then, Bethesda has revealed Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is on the way to Switch 2 at some point in 2026. Earlier this month, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition also got a surprise release on the new device.

Apart from the rumour about Starfield being released on more platforms, the same report mentions how the space outing will apparently be getting "big upgrades to space travel" (and more) alongside new DLC in 2026.