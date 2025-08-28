You've just been out to grab your copy of Kirby & The Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World (or sat on your couch all smug because you own it already). You're charged full of Big Pink Excitement™. Let's do this thing!

But hold up. How exactly do you start the 'DLC' in this Nintendo Switch 2 Edition? Alright, listen. Let's all calm down and find out together.

Puff this way, please.

Kirby & The Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World - How To Start The DLC

In order to get started on the Star-Crossed World 'DLC' fun, you'll first need to make sure that you've completed the game's opening region, Natural Plains.

This area is made up of five stages, so it won't take you too long, and it's topped off by a face-off with Gorimondo.

Once you've defeated the simmering simian, you'll be treated to a cutscene that heralds the arrival of a starry-shrouded meteor, kicking off the Star-Crossed expansion. From hereon out, you can now play each region's new levels — that's two remixes per region — by progressing to that level's point in the vanilla game. So, if you want to play the remixed Mall, as an example, simply reach the 'regular' Mall first. Indeed.

What if I've already completed the Switch 1 game?

For players who already own the base game and have already progressed beyond Natural Plains, the new cutscene will play when you launch the game after the new content has been installed.

You can now travel freely around the map to pick up any of the new levels you fancy! Oh, and feel free to drop by the smashed-up Meteor crash site.

How long does it take to beat Kirby & The Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World?

The newer content incorporates 12 remixed levels, most of which do feel slightly longer than a lot of the base game's efforts. With all 12 levels, plus the new Coliseum content and any other extras, you're looking at a complete play-through time of around three to four hours, for a relaxed run.

To net all collectibles and 100% everything, it's gonna take you six-ish hours or thereabouts, depending on how au fait you are with the genre.

Are you playing Kirby's first Switch 2 adventure? Make sure to let us know.