Welcome to Nintendo Life's Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star Crossed World walkthrough guide! In these guides we'll take you through every world and show you where to find every last Starry, how to complete each mission fully, and how to find everything you need to 100% this new DLC expansion.

Let's move on to the fifth region in the game, Originull Wasteland.

Star-Crossed World - Originull Wasteland

1-1 Wastes That Count Time

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Light 5 Lanterns In The Wastes

Clear The Timed Platforming Sequence On Top Of The Ship On Your First Try

Defeat All Enemies With Sign Mouth

Save The Hidden Starries

This first one is right at the start of the stage. Hit the pink crystal switch to your left, as shown below, to raise up some timed platforms. Race up these to claim Starry number one.

The next one involves you taking the form of a vending machine, just like the good old days. Shoot your can at the first pink crystal just ahead of you here, and then run the gauntlet, shooting foes and trying not to slip off the edges! Get to the end and shoot out the metal door to nab this beauty.

This one is more of the same, really, with a pink crystal on the other side of the open level area revealing a couple of spinning pillars to make your way up. Get to the top in time to grab this Starry.

Light 5 Lanterns In The Wastes

All of these are fairly easy to find in the relatively small open wastes area that kicks off this level, but for guidance here are some pics of the lot:

Clear The Timed Platforming Sequence On Top Of The Ship On Your First Try

This sequence is the same one you'll do to get the third of the level's Starries. Just try not to fall on the way up. The hardest part is landing on the thin pillar at the end.

Defeat All Enemies With Sign Mouth

During the sign mouth ride, make sure to hit every enemy you pass. In order to nail them all, you'll need to make sure to hit every crystal switch as you pass them, including one tricky one that is on top of some ice steps, as shown in our pics.

Take the right route and you'll crash through the upper wall of two at the end of the course. Here there are some airborne bugs to get, and you'll have to time your ledge jumps and spins carefully. Remember you can instantly replay to get it right at the end of the ride.

1-2 Moonlight Canyon Labyrinth

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Get The Maxim Tomato Atop The Large Crystal

Destroy 4 Hidden Animal Sculptures

Defeat Crystal Twin Fleurina Using Crash

Save The Hidden Starries

Our first Starry is found by using Kirby's scissor-lift mode to roll across and then jump up into a little nook that you'll find in a semi-hidden area. To reach here, make the initial ascent and do the timed challenge for the coins on the way up.

Once you've done this, head left instead of entering the tunnel. Here you'll find the lift and can now grab that first little laddie. Sorry, I went all Scottish for some reason there.

Once you get to the cog mode sequence. As you are about to go through the exit here, as shown below, you can actually ride up the wall in the little nook to head up and left for this well-hidden Starry.

Just a little further along now, and still in cog mode, let's head down and left where you can see below, so you can traverse this fun little area and reach a crystal switch. Make the jump in the centre and nab this one.

This rather cheeky one is placed just behind the usual cluster o' crystals that you touch to exit a level. Instead, this time carefully go behind the exit point and then float out and to the right to find a hidden switch in the distance.

The trick is to use the cyclone ability and then hover when it runs out. Once here, get along the ice path here for the final Starry.

Get The Maxim Tomato Atop The Large Crystal

Note. We haven't completed this mission at the time of writing - we'll update this section ASAP as soon as we have!

Destroy 4 Hidden Animal Sculptures

The first animal sculpture can be found as you clear out the enemies from the first area inside the cave. Head to the left, hitting any crystals as you go to reveal icy steps up and into a blocked-off area. As you go to drop back down from here after collecting some snacks, there's an ice statue to break.

You'll ever a narrow tunnel just after taking on some icy foes in a ringed-out battle. Keep an eye along the left wall for a hidden nook with this next ice dog.

This one is during the Cog mouth section, and just after you get the 4th Starry. You'll need to watch for metal crates on the right of the vertical blue switch climb. Smash them with your cog and go around the corner to find this next ice sculpture hiding with some snacks.

Note. We're missing the fourth hidden sculpture at the time of writing - we'll update this section ASAP once we've got it!

Defeat Crystal Twin Fleurina Using Crash

Straightforward enough, this one. The fight isn't too difficult, especially if you've played the base game. Just watch out for the pair's cyclone attacks and just leave around them until they blow out. They'll do one large suction move mid-scrap, but as long as you keep your tick pushed in the other direction, it's all good!

Oh, and do make sure you're using the crash ability.