Kirby & The Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World has got a total of three extra copy abilities for you to get stuck into enjoying across its 12 remixed Kirby levels.

You can't miss collecting up any of these new abilities; they'll drop in due course as you make your way through the expansion's new content. So, let's take a little look at what's new here.

Kirby Star-Crossed World - Every New Copy Ability

Gear Mouth

You'll pick this new ability up during the Everbay Coast section of the game, and it enables you to roll up and across walls, either horizontally or vertically. It also allows you to attack enemies and break some objects by turbo-boosting.

Spring Mouth

As you can imagine, Spring Mouth gives you the ability to jump very high into the air. It also allows you to smash down onto things, like big angry turtles, to kill them. Very nice. Expect some tricksy platforming shenanigans with this mode if you want to collect all the DLC secrets.

Spring Mode shows up very early in the new content, so you won't have to wait very long to try it out!

Sign Mouth



This new mode enables Kirby to race down snow and/or dirt tracks, and boy, does he pick up some decent speed, so long as you smack enemies as you go!

The Sign Mouth allows you to spin to attack, with attacks increasing your speed, and you can also jump to get some big air, or even for some high-speed platforming. Sign Mouth makes its first appearance during a snowy Winter Horns level.