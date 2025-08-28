Welcome to Nintendo Life's Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World walkthrough guide! In these guides we'll take you through every world and show you where to find every last Starry, how to complete each mission fully, and how to find everything you need to 100% this new DLC expansion.

Let's move on to the third region in the game, Wondaria Remains!

Star-Crossed World - Wondaria Remains

1-1 Crossing Wondaria Missions

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Board The Ferris Wheel And Make A Memory

Destroy 4 Animal Crystal Sculptures

Get All The Items On The Pipe Coaster

Our first Starry is rewarded at the end of the Pipe Coaster sequence!

Right after the crystal miniboss, hit the switch out to the left, then head up the moving platforms to smack another. Now you can enter a small circular point to nab this one from behind the fencing.

This next one requires you to manoeuvre through the spinning platforms and avoid the enemies. Grab the spring mouth ability, then use it to make your way up, as shown in the pics below to the point above the area where you can nab your prize.

Another one sat way up above the carnival; this again requires you to use spring mouth mode. Follow the platforms, jumping through the golden ring stacks as you go, to find the way along and up!

As you pass the ferris wheel along the right side of the tracks that pass throughout the level, you can float over and into one of the cabins to pick up a snack and make this memory.

Destroy 4 Animal Crystal Sculptures

This first one is sat on the right of the area with two large sculptures (of the non-breakable variety). As shown in our pics.

The next one is to the right of the final set of spinning coaster rides.

As soon as you enter the indoor area here, you'll see this icy good boy on the left side of the darkened room.

Our last animal sculpture is right near the end of the level. Walk towards the camera to find it nestled in the right corner, as shown.

Get All The Items On The Pipe Coaster

During the pipe coaster sequence make sure to time your jumps to grab everything. This will likely take a few tries, and remember you can restart the course as soon as it ends.

1-2 Spinning Dream Parade Missions

Clear The Stage

Save The Hidden Starries

Dig Up An Energy Drink

Make 5 Small Starryflowers Bloom

Don't Get Run Over By A Parade Car

Save The Hidden Starries

Find the damaged section of wall on the upper part of the tower, as shown in our pics, then go around the floor here until you find the bomb icon and blow the wall up. You can now use water to spray clean the entire area. Make sure to clean the gunk in front of the wall, then explode a passing vehicle into it to reveal the ladder and your Starry!

Once inside the twisting tower that you reach via the garage door at the start of the level, defeat the crystal miniboss, then head bash the wooden switch to follow a path on a timer. Reach the second wooden switch here to open the door to the Starry.

This Starry can be found by heading into the red star door that's at the end of the poisonous track full of cars you can see in our screens. Rather than using the cog to follow the route of the moving platforms, just get to the end of this road to find the door.

Once inside, set the rope fuse on fire with the copy ability inside the door, then race it up the tower, using cog to roll over the red switches. Do it right and you'll get to the cannon up top before the fuse does, launching you up to your Starry.

This Starry can be nabbed during the second cog sequence in the level where you are required to roll across moving platforms. There's a lot of zigging and zagging in this part, but make sure to keep to the left when it lets you, aim out this direction and explore all the way along in the area shown in our pics, to find your way to this one!

Dig Up An Energy Drink

In the far left corner of the second level of the opening area, behind some crates, you'll find a telltale sparkly patch hiding your energy fluids!

Make 5 Small Starryflowers Bloom

The first of these can be reached by using Cog mode and getting to the hoarding above where the train is running along the track, as shown in our pics.

The second is to the far left of this same area where you need to traverse in cog mode.

To the left side of the red star door in the level, you can use cog mode to traverse along a narrow path that swings the camera around the corner to this one!

This one is on the zig-zagged wall section with amusement cars passing you by. Time your cog jumps to reach this one safely!

And the final one! Happily, it's right above our last one. Just roll up into it!

Don't Get Run Over By A Parade Car

Pretty self-explanatory, but there are quite a few parade cars, so you may need one or two tries to perfect your movements in order to dodge them all!