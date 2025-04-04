Kirby has landed on Switch 2 with an enhanced rerelease of the critically-acclaimed Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World doesn't just improve the visuals and frame rate of this adorable adventure; it's also adding a brand new story in Star-Crossed Worlds.

If you're excited about what we think is one of Kirby's best adventures, or looking to upgrade from the Switch 1 to the Switch 2 version, we've gathered the best deals and prices for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in both the US and the UK.