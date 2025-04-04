Where To Pre-Order Kirby And The Forgotten Land On Nintendo Switch 2 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Kirby has landed on Switch 2 with an enhanced rerelease of the critically-acclaimed Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World doesn't just improve the visuals and frame rate of this adorable adventure; it's also adding a brand new story in Star-Crossed Worlds.

If you're excited about what we think is one of Kirby's best adventures, or looking to upgrade from the Switch 1 to the Switch 2 version, we've gathered the best deals and prices for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in both the US and the UK.

Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World - Full Game & Upgrade Pack

You can snap up Kirby on Switch 2 at retailers right now.

If you already own Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Switch, you have the option to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for £16.99 / €19.99 / $19.99. This includes updated visuals and frame rate (60fps), and the new story titled Star-Crossed World, adding new levels, new power-ups, and new Mouthful Modes for the pink puffball.

Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World with eShop Credit

If you're going digital — whether it be the Upgrade Pack or the full game — then you may as well get that eShop credit loaded up.

Are you excited for the Star-Crossed World story? Or just excited to reunite with Kirby? Let us know if you'll be buying the game in the comments.