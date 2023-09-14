Nintendo Direct September 2023
The third full Nintendo Direct of 2023 has come and gone. The September 2023 presentation might have lacked the tentpole megaton announcements some fans were waiting for, but it was a slow-burn showcase with some huge news for the Nintendo faithful (Thousand-Year Door remake? A new-ish F-Zero?!).

Below you'll find the video of the full Nintendo Direct September 2023 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with trailers, and some official blurb or a link to our more detailed coverage. There's also a poll at the bottom, so let us know your personal highlights from this showcase!

Ready for the full rundown? Let's mosey on down...

Nintendo Direct September 2023 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire presentation if you want to watch the whole thing:

Every Game Announcement And Update

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer:

Splatoon 3: Side Order DLC - Spring 2024

Mario vs. Donkey Kong - 16th February 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - 18th January 2024

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world, bringing new characters & lore, engaging narrative, and exciting gameplay mechanics to a legendary franchise.

Horizon Chase 2 - Out Now

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle - 14th November 2023

Time your button presses with the music to solve puzzles and battle bosses while rocking out to over 30 thrilling tracks - including 4 songs from iconic Konami games! Can you master Gradius Remix, Smooooch, and Castlevania's Bloody Tears and Vampire Killer?

SPY*ANYA Operation Memories - 2024

Complete a photo diary for homework by living your daily life as Anya in the world of SPYxFAMILY! You will surely find treasured memories in the ordinary daily life.
Not only the family members, Loid and Yor, but also Anya's friends, Damian and Becky, and even Yuri and Fiona will appear in the game.
In addition to outings, play unique mini-games to get cute costumes, and add color to your memories by dressing up characters in your style!

Super Mario RPG — 17th November 2023

Another Code: Recollection - 19th January 2024

Princess Peach: Showtime! - 22nd March 2024

SaGa Emerald Beyond - 2024

The latest standalone entry in the SaGa franchise, SaGa Emerald Beyond, brings together the very best elements of the beloved series to offer each player their own unique gameplay experience.
As players venture across 17 mysterious worlds, they will forge their own unique branching stories that unfold based on their very own choices and actions. With multiple endings and countless scenes to discover, players will experience a unique tale upon each playthrough!

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - 14th February 2024

Detective Pikachu Returns - 6th October 2024

Just Dance 2024 Edition features 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena and original songs! The tracklist features a variety of genres and eras, with something for all tastes. Discover immersive, 3D universes and characters unique to each song in Just Dance

Trombone Champ - Out Now

Battle Crush - Spring 2024

Experience adrenaline-fueled action with simple, fast-paced gameplay! Join an intense showdown between characters fighting to reach the top and feel the rush of excitement with each blow in this action-packed fighting game!

Wartales - Out Now

Lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth across a massive medieval universe. Explore the world, recruit companions, collect bounties and unravel the secrets of the ancient tombs! Share command of a troop with up to four players and journey together online in critically acclaimed turn-based RPG Wartales!

Contra: Operation Galuga - Early 2024

Unicorn Overlord - 8th March 2024

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - Summer 2024

*Nintendo Museum - March 2024

*Not a game, but noteworthy for Nintendo fans!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo — 3rd November 2023

Sora amiibo - 2024

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amiibo - 19th January 2024

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story - 2024

From Lazy Bear, the studio that brought you Graveyard Keeper, comes Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story. Jump into this delightful crafting RPG set in the magical Bandle City.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story - 1st November 2023

Embark on a journey of family, friendship, and magic in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends story. Join beloved League of Legends champions and best friends Nunu and Willump as they traverse the beautiful & treacherous wilds of the Freljord. Uncover their past and unlock an extraordinary world in this single-player story adventure game.

WarioWare: Move It! - 3rd November 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 23rd April 2024

Eastward: Octopia (DLC) - Winter 2023

Wargroove 2 - 5th October 2023

Dave The Diver - 26th October 2023

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 - Holiday 2023

Among Us Fungle Map - October 2023

Grab your crew in this hit online multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal, with an all-new map coming October 2023.
Explore The Fungle, a mysterious, mushroom filled island full of new hiding spots, tasks, and secrets to discover. One thing always stays the same though - keep an eye out for the Impostors bent on sabotaging and killing everyone!

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 2024

Let us know below which section of the Direct had you buzzing the most.

What were your favourite announcements from the September 2023 Nintendo Direct?

