The third full Nintendo Direct of 2023 has come and gone. The September 2023 presentation might have lacked the tentpole megaton announcements some fans were waiting for, but it was a slow-burn showcase with some huge news for the Nintendo faithful (Thousand-Year Door remake? A new-ish F-Zero?!).

Below you'll find the video of the full Nintendo Direct September 2023 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with trailers, and some official blurb or a link to our more detailed coverage. There's also a poll at the bottom, so let us know your personal highlights from this showcase!

Ready for the full rundown? Let's mosey on down...

Nintendo Direct September 2023 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire presentation if you want to watch the whole thing:

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer:

Splatoon 3: Side Order DLC - Spring 2024