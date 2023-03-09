And there you have it, folks — the final trailer for Illumination's Super Mario Bros. Movie has aired, and once again is packed full of references and laced with tons of action.
In today's dedicated Mario Movie Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto and CEO of Illumination Chris Meledandri introduced the very last trailer before the movie launches in cinemas on 5th April (depending on where you live, it could be earlier!). All six of the main actors also featured in some typical Hollywood banter.
We got a good look at the Mario Movie's take on the Luma — who is imprisoned along with Luigi — the Spiny (how could Bowser forget their names!?) and the Goombas, plus a whole host of other little references. Mario gets bigger with a mushroom, and Donkey Kong even uses the Fire Flower, a first for the ape.
We also got a shot of Super Mario Odyssey's Tostarena, and a few other Mario series-inspired locations. Have a little look at what you can spot and let us know.
But the real star might just be Rainbow Road, and at the end of the Direct, the film's directors — Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic — said that the team at Illumination had improved the lighting technology just for this course. They also acknowledged the history of Rainbow Road, including its difficulty.
Check out the full, short Direct below, and tell us what you think of the new trailer in the comments!
Comments (28)
Luma! 😍😍😍
Movie looks great yet again
A Luma embracing death is the last thing I expected to see in this trailer.
@Ade117 If you think about it, it kinda makes sense! Just looking at all the things they do in galaxy, They seem to be pretty chill about that sort of thing.
I really hope Mamma Luma Rosalina comes pissed in her comet in a post-credits scene. That will make my day.
90% of the movie has now been leaked in the 9 million trailers.😝
Tbh, the first trailer sold me so I have been purposely not watching most of them to avoid spoilers. Can't wait to watch it. 🍿 It will be my first in-theatre movie since late 2019.
"cute thing says something that contrasts with its appearance" is getting a bit old
I realised now that it's weird to throw koopa shells at people.
@somebread THANK YOU I'M GLAD I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE
Still don't know why this movie gets so much hate. For me it looks fantastic, and a great way to celebrate my birthday.
With Minior in Pokemon, Rosalina's Lumas in Smash Bros, and this Luma, it simply seems Nintendo's star-shaped creatures are completely ok with knowing they're temporary.
Really looking forward to the soundtrack. It's Avenegers x Mario, going to be awesome!
You know seeing this animation almost makes me think that if we had better hardware we might actually like our Mario games to look a tad better.
Some takeaways:
Other than that, yeah, film looks interesting.
Fire flower Donkey Kong!
Lava Prison!
Mario working together with Donkey Kong!
Bowser army vs the Mario team like....like the Avengers!!
Rainbow Road!
I WANT to see this MOVIEEEE!
The trailer looks fine still not 100% on voicing casting both Seth Rogen and Chris Pratt man they sound like they ain't trying just doing it for paycheck.
I don't like the sardonic luma but considering this is illumination movie I'm going in as very low expectations since their movies are just average but this one they look like they actually put effort into this one for change.
It’s gonna be great. Waaaahoooo
I think I can get used to seeing the Lumas with mouths. In hindsight, it's odd how the Lumas have always spoken without mouths in the games and only the big, hungry ones have them visible. Here's hoping Blue Luma's mama comes to the rescue! Can't imagine Rosalina NOT appearing in this movie in some form. It's clearly not going to be a major role but hopefully at least a small one. There's rarely been a game in which there's been Lumas without her.
It’sa me, Chris Pratt.
The movie 🍿 keep the popcorn coming! Yippee!!! It's a Chris Pratt time!
@Gamergirl94 Illumination movies are just average!? Are you living under a rock? Minions are now more recognizable than Mickey Mouse amongst the youth. They are mainstream in social media memes and let's not forget that Sing 2 has absolutely slaughtered the all time record for a movie in the Netflix top ten for the most consecutive days. No movie will ever be able to beat it. Illumination has a huge presence in Disneyland's rival theme park Universal Studios with Rides featuring Minions and Secret Life of Pets and they are now the studio behind arguably the greatest video game presence of all time. Super Mario!! Let's a go, this film will be one of the all time greats
This seems so delightfully cheesy. I mean for some people that might be a negative but it feels like this leans into the campiness of the silly concept. Also worth mentioning that the Mario bros website has teased something new. A Mario Bros Plumbing van tour around the US. Worth checking out if either your going to PAX (thanks NL team) or live in a metropolitan area.
Arr that be a fine tale, matey
@Nintendad84
Just because it’s popular with kids doesn’t mean it’s quality. What I can praise illumination for is high quality animation on a budget however often times the plot and jokes fall short. This looks better though and I already have plans to see it opening weekend.
so excited for the movie! chris pratt's mario is mid, seth rogen's dk is ok, and the luma (Lumalee, from the mcdonald's toy) is... something, but i'm sad rosalina isn't appearing with the luma, i was so excited, there were so many "hints", but i guess that's all moot and she's in the end credits
That was sure amazing.
But.
Trust me when I say, I never, ever, expected Shigeru Miyamoto himself to greet the creators of... Teen Titans Go.
@Deemo37 yeah just reread my message and now I feel I came across a bit aggressive. I want to apologize to @gamergirl94. I am just shocked at the dislike for Illumination. I am from the States and I never thought any studio could overthrow Disney and Illumination has done just that. It's an ongoing topic over here.
@Gamergirl94 @agent-7 Seth Rogen’s DK sounds like Wreck-It Ralph.
DK using the fire flower was surprising. Animation is good, I particularly like Bowser's body language. Humour still isn't very funny to me, but it's not terrible. Pratt's Mario voice is alright; I didn't have a problem with it beforehand and I think it may be a bit different now, but still, I think it's not bad. I'd prefer if Rogen's DK sounded a bit more gruff and serious, but it seems that his characterisation is going to be more laid-back and comedic than usual, so it's alright.
All in all, it looks like it'll be at least passable. What I hope is that the characters get some depth to them; nothing too dramatic, but I hope the movie is something more than just a collection of (visually impressive) action sequences and wacky hijinks.
