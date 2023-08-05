Best Pikmin Games

It's now a decade since Pikmin 3 first sprouted on Wii U in its non-Deluxe form, and with the release of Pikmin 4 and the previous mainline entries in Shigeru Miyamoto's garden-inspired real-time strategy series on Switch, it seems like the perfect time to look back at all the variants of Pikmin that have bloomed over the years.

The original game launched on GameCube back in 2001, and since then we've seen three mainline sequels and a couple of Pikmin spin-offs, not to mention re-releases and remastered versions with different control options and other features.

But which Pikmin game is best? That's what we're here to find out, all thanks to you. Below you'll find a list of every Pikmin game rated by Nintendo Life readers, according to each game's User Rating in our database.

You'll notice that we've included all versions of all the games. For example, the original Pikmin appears three times: the initial GameCube release, the New Play Control! Wii version, and the latest HD re-release on Switch (renamed Pikmin 1). We've kept all the versions because each one has its merits, be they better controls or crisper graphics, and it's intriguing to see how the individual versions rank against each other, as well as in the context of the overall series.

Remember: This list is not set in stone! It is subject to change even now as each game's User Rating fluctuates over time. If you haven't rated any or all of the games below, you can do so right now by clicking on the star icon in each game's banner (or heading to its game page) and assigning a score out of 10.

Ready to dig in? Form up! *blows whistle*

11. Hey! Pikmin (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 28th Jul 2017 ( USA ) / 28th Jul 2017 ( UK/EU )















A 3DS spin-off developed by Arzest, Hey! Pikmin eschews the RTS mechanics of the mainline series in favour of some lighthearted 2D action-platforming, serving as a cute and accommodating introduction to the franchise but one that's lacking in the fundamentals for series veterans. It has that feel of a 'second-tier' Nintendo release, not helped by the limitations that 2D play places on the core concept. It's solid but uninspiring, fun but unsurprising, approachable but lacking in witty design. Younger gamers — or those that want a gentle introduction to the world of Pikmin — will likely get the most pleasure and mileage out of it. For everyone else, it's worth going in with low expectations.

10. Pikmin Bloom (Mobile) Publisher: Niantic / Developer: Niantic Tokyo Studio Release Date: 26th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 2nd Nov 2021 ( UK/EU )

















Pikmin Bloom is much more of a life companion app than something to feverishly devour as long as your battery permits — it feels like a far 'healthier' experience for body and mind than many free-to-play games, and Niantic accomplishes its goals well. It lacks the compulsive pull of Pokémon GO, but where that game can feel like an insurmountable climb if you've put it down for any length of time, with no hope of catching 'em all, Pikmin Bloom is more like an old friend you haven't seen in years — you just pick up where you left off. Fire it up with appropriate expectations, and you'll likely have a bloomin' good time with it.

9. Pikmin 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 21st Jun 2023 ( USA ) / 21st Jun 2023 ( UK/EU )

















Pikmin 2 is a fantastic follow-up to the 2001 original that expands upon its predecessor's core gameplay in some neat and well-considered ways. This is a bigger game, with more areas and dungeons to explore, a larger variety of Pikmin to work with, multiple protagonists to control, and a few extra modes thrown in for good measure. It may be a bare-bones port, and we do really miss those Duracells, but this is a game that's aged remarkably well and, with foundations as delightfully entertaining and inventive as this, it's still an experience that we highly recommend checking out on Switch.

8. New Play Control! Pikmin (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 9th Mar 2009 ( USA ) / 6th Feb 2009 ( UK/EU )

















Who says that Switch is the first Nintendo system to plunder its less successful predecessor for choice 'deluxe' re-releases, eh? The 'New Play Control!' series brought back a host of GameCube titles with Wii Remote enhancements and other additions for a new audience, and if you never played Pikmin originally on the lil' purple box, this was the perfect way to catch up. Thoroughly disappointing box art, though. It's like the Player's Choice boxes — does anyone actually like those? "Hmm, well you weren't cool enough to play it the first time around. No problem, we'll give it to you again, but you get the boring box this time..."

7. Pikmin 1 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 21st Jun 2023 ( USA ) / 21st Jun 2023 ( UK/EU )

















Pikmin 1 remains a delightful puzzle adventure that sees Nintendo at its most charming and inventive. Yes, this Switch port is a little bit underwhelming, with just a higher resolution and some new controls to get excited about, but with a core game this good, it's still an experience that comes highly recommended. Over two decades on from its original release, Pikmin's unique brand of magic remains undiminished.

5. Pikmin (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 2nd Dec 2001 ( USA ) / 14th Jun 2002 ( UK/EU )







Shigeru Miyamoto takes up gardening and before you know it he's cracked out Nintendo's inimitable version of the real-time strategy genre. Featuring for the first time those tiny little plant creatures that you order around in groups to pick up rubbish, harvest fruit, and battle bugs and other beasties, it's disarmingly charming and utterly bloodthirsty at the same time. You become very protective of the little critters that do your bidding and there's an immense feeling of guilt when you accidentally command a legion into a watery grave or awaken a nest of sleeping monsters that proceed to munch through great swathes of your army. The sequel might have had some great refinements and additions — and did away with the finite time limit — but there's something to be said about the taut design and focus of the original Pikmin. We like it a lot.

2. Pikmin 2 (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 30th Aug 2004 ( USA ) / 8th Oct 2004 ( UK/EU )

















Removing the 30-day time limit that so irked players in the first game, Pikmin 2 expands on the original in every way, creating a larger adventure with more of everything you liked before, plus a host of extra modes (including a surprisingly addictive two-player component). Wingman Louie joined Captain Olimar this time around and the game also introduced White and Purple Pikmin, expanding the puzzling possibilities and the options available to you as the diminutive spacemen and their plant-based charges ran around gardens fighting beasties and collecting tasty-looking fruit, discarded objects, and ship pieces. Some players might miss the tight focus of the original, but this is an excellent sequel and absolutely worth digging up.