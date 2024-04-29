Ah, another day, another 'Switch 2' rumour (we know you love it). Following hot on the heels of a recent report detailing a new magnetic controller set up, the latest information dump comes courtesy of Chinese peripheral manufacturer Mobapad (thanks Wccftech and GamesIndustry).

According to Mobapad's blog post, the Switch's successor will be a "conservative evolution" of the current models; more akin to a "refined Pro model". As previously rumoured, the system's screen will indeed be larger and support 1080p resolution (the current Switch consoles max out at 720p), while the new larger Joy-Con controllers will adopt an 'electromagnetic suction docking structure' controlled by electric current.

In addition, the 'ZL' and 'ZR' buttons are apparently metallic while the new controllers will actually include a completely new button on the left and right sides. No further information has been provided to clarify what this button will be called or how it works, but we're certainly intrigued. A new function button has also reportedly been added below the Home button on the right Joy-Con.

What will no doubt come as good news is that the new console is said to be fully backward compatible with both digital and physical Switch games, with a cartridge slot that will allow for the insertion of current Switch carts. Not only that, but Switch Joy-Con controllers and Pro Controllers are also said to work just fine (though it's likely the Joy-Cons will only work remotely given the new magnetic structure).

Finally, the dock itself will work very much in the same way as the current models, but wil include a metal damping bracket for improved angle adjustment. It will reportedly be slightly different in appearance while allowing support for 4K resolution. Mmm, tasty stuff.

Again, it's worth highlighting this stuff, but we should stress that any information regarding the Switch 2 should be considered a rumour until it is officially confirmed by Nintendo. No offense to Mobapad, but when Gameshark AI claimed to know the console's release date before swiftly backtracking, our BS radar is on full blast.