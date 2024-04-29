Whoever said that 2024 was a quiet year for games?

Yes, it certainly seems like we're swiftly running out of incoming first-party games for the Switch, but if May is anything to go by, then 2024 is still packed to the rafters with great gaming experiences.

The big highlight this month is undoubtedly Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, a highly anticipated remake of a GameCube classic that is sure to please dieheard fans.

That's not all, though, as we'll be diving underwater in the lovely-looking Endless Ocean: Luminous, while roaming around a rather big city as a little kitty. As you do.

So, let's run through the games that we're particularly excited for this month. Obviously, there may be new announcements in the coming weeks, but let's focus on the known entities for now, yes?

Endless Ocean: Luminous (2nd May 2024)

May 2024 2
Image: Nintendo

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

(8th May)

May 2024 3
Image: Bandai Namco

Gift (8th May)

May 2024 4
Image: Toydium

Animal Well (9th May)

May 2024 5
Image: Bigmode

Little Kitty, Big City (9th May)

May 2024 6
Image: Double Dagger Studio

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (9th May)

May 2024 7
Image: PlayTonic Friends

Braid: Anniversary Edition (14th May)

May 2024 8
Image: Thekla

Biomutant (14th May)

May 2024 9
Image: THQ Nordic

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (16th May)

May 2024 10
Image: Annapurna Interactive

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (23rd May)

May 2024 11
Image: Nintendo

Which new releases will you be checking out in May '24? Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in a comment down below.

Which May 2024 release are you most looking forward to?