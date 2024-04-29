Whoever said that 2024 was a quiet year for games?

Yes, it certainly seems like we're swiftly running out of incoming first-party games for the Switch, but if May is anything to go by, then 2024 is still packed to the rafters with great gaming experiences.

The big highlight this month is undoubtedly Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, a highly anticipated remake of a GameCube classic that is sure to please dieheard fans.

That's not all, though, as we'll be diving underwater in the lovely-looking Endless Ocean: Luminous, while roaming around a rather big city as a little kitty. As you do.

So, let's run through the games that we're particularly excited for this month. Obviously, there may be new announcements in the coming weeks, but let's focus on the known entities for now, yes?