Nintendo Direct June 2023
The second full-fat Nintendo Direct presentation of 2023 is over. It was a relatively slow starter, but things soon picked up and we ended up with over 30 announcements in 40 minutes, with fan-favourite series making comebacks on Switch and plenty of Mario — some expected Mario Kart DLC, a rumoured SNES remake, and something to finish that looked pretty wonderful.

Below you'll find the video of the full Nintendo Direct June 2023 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with trailers, and some official blurb or a link to our more detailed coverage. There's also a poll at the bottom, so let us know your personal highlights from this showcase!

Ready for the full rundown? Let's-a go!

Nintendo Direct June 2023 - The Whole Presentation

Every Game Announcement And Update

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC - The Teal Mask (Fall 2023), The Indigo Disk (Winter 2023)

Sonic Superstars - Fall 2023

Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this classic Sonic high-speed action platformer game. Play as 4 unique fan favorites and harness the Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or cooperatively and stop Dr. Eggman and Fang from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks, before it’s too late!

Palia - Holiday 2023

This charming free-to-play adventure sim offers a breathtaking world where you can build the life and home of your dreams. Unravel the mysteries of this always-evolving adventure and meet new friends along the way, from in-game villagers to players from all over the world. Create a customizable character and gather materials around the landscapes and biomes of Palia to craft your ideal home. Palia is a cozy massively multiplayer online game, so friends can visit each other’s homes and adventure the world together in a welcoming, playful and friendly community. Palia launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Persona 5 Tactica — 17th November 2023

Assemble an all-star team of heroes in a brand-new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in Persona’s iconic universe!
After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers a deal in exchange for their help.

MythForce — 2023

Splatoon 3 Splatfest (Ice Cream) — 14th - 16th July 2023

The next Splatfest for the Splatoon 3 game has been confirmed. Which flavor of ice cream is best? Vanilla? Strawberry? Or Mint Chip? This Splatfest will be held from July 14 at 5 p.m. PT to July 16 at 5 p.m. PT. Guide your favorite flavor to victory. Plus, get splatting in themed battles with Challenges. More splat-tastic events are on the way, too.

Detective Pikachu Returns — 6th October 2023

Super Mario RPG — 17th November 2023

New Nintendo Switch Peach Game — 2024

Luigi's Mansion 2: Dark Moon (Remaster) — 2024

Batman Arkham Trilogy — Fall 2023

Gloomhaven — 18th September 2023

Just Dance 2024 Edition — October

Just Dance 2024 Edition features 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena and original songs! The tracklist features a variety of genres and eras, with something for all tastes. Discover immersive, 3D universes and characters unique to each song in Just Dance.

Silent Hope — 3rd October 2023

Fae Farm — 8th September 2023

Escape to the Magical life of your dreams in Fae Farm, a multiplayer-friendly Farm Sim RPG. Craft, cultivate, and decorate to grow your homestead—and use spells to explore the magical island of Azoria! Nurture an enchanted farm on your own or with up to three players, foster deep relationships, traverse dungeons, and infuse magic into everything you do. As the seasons change, you’ll use all you've learned and discovered together to unlock new areas and restore the world around you.

Hot Wheel Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - 19th October 2023

More vehicles, more skills and more fun! HotWheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged comes to Nintendo Switch on October 19th 2023!

Manic Mechanics — 13th July 2023

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - The Last Spark Hunter — 21st June 2023

Explore the Melodic Gardens and investigate to find the origin of the threat looming over this place that was once vibrant with music. Meet the planet’s wild inhabitants, explore the musical jungle and the mysterious ruins scattered around this new biome, and sail through the vast sea and sparkling lakes on your newfound boat. But tread carefully, as new enemies await you on this dangerous path. Golems and Fieldbreakers roam the planet and will provide new tactical challenges, even to the most experienced.

Saving the Melodic Gardens will ask you to face Kanya, the Last Spark Hunter. This highly dangerous and techy villain will stop at nothing to accomplish her nefarious plans. Be aware, stopping her won’t be easy, as she has created an all-powerful never-before-seen weapon: the Mecha King Bob-Omb.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince — 1st Dec 2023

Pikmin 4 — 21st July 2023

Pikmin 1 + 2 — 21st June 2023 (physical on 22nd September 2023)

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 — 24th October 2023

Vampire Survivors — 17th August 2023

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale — 31st October 2023

Penny's Big Breakaway — Early 2024

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 — Summer 2023

Star Ocean The Second Story R — 2nd November 2023

WarioWare: Move It! — 3rd November 2023

Nintendo Live 2023 — 1st - 4th September 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo — Holiday 2023

Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo
Super Mario Bros. Wonder — 20th October 2023

