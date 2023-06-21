Nintendo Direct June 2023

Arkham Trilogy now is just irritating? Release that 2 years ago and I'm all over it and not too fussed about how Knight looks. But you've waited and waited... and now I'd obviously rather play this on new hardware. So nope. Not buying that.

Mario Wonder looks decent. Nice to have that limed up for the holidays.

Mario RPG is amazing to see, but I really hope there's more content. There must be, surely? Hope it does well and we get an all new game in the future.

Still no Donkey Kong really, really annoys me. Sorry, but that's just poor management now. It's a huge gaming series and it obviously deserves its own game on Switch.

As does Star Fox, but I can accept that one more as its nowhere near as big as DK.

Switch has been an amazing journey so far, but Nintendo haven't had it all their own way. Sports titles have all been very weak this generation, I've found their 3D games very hit or miss, and there are too many huge gaps in the lineup now too.

If Switch is nearing the end of its lifecycle, then this Direct does a pretty good job. However, my fear is that we're getting Nintendo dragging things out for a couple more years... and if that's the case, then this Direct is not hitting the mark for me.