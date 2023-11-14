Nintendo delivered its latest Indie World Showcase today (Tue 14th November 2023), a 20-minute presentation of games from independent developers coming to Switch soon, with 'soon' being 'today' in some cases!

Below you'll find the video of the full Indie World Showcase November 2023 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our more detailed coverage.

Let's dive into this Indie World, shall we?

Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 2023 - The Whole Presentation

First, the presentation itself if you want the whole thing:

And now every trailer for every game from the presentation, plus some blurb and a link to our coverage if there is one:

