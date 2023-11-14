Indie World November 2023
Nintendo delivered its latest Indie World Showcase today (Tue 14th November 2023), a 20-minute presentation of games from independent developers coming to Switch soon, with 'soon' being 'today' in some cases!

Below you'll find the video of the full Indie World Showcase November 2023 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our more detailed coverage.

Let's dive into this Indie World, shall we?

Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 2023 - The Whole Presentation

First, the presentation itself if you want the whole thing:

Every Switch Game Announcement & Update

And now every trailer for every game from the presentation, plus some blurb and a link to our coverage if there is one:

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution - 2024

Shantae, the fan-favorite Half-Genie, is back in this authentic retro follow-up to the 2002 original, completed and released after 20 years. This action-adventure platformer features all of the hair-whipping, belly-dancing action that Shantae fans have come to expect, along with multiple chapters, numerous towns and labyrinths, six creature transformations, fierce bosses and a four-player versus mode.** A new play mechanic allows Shantae to create new paths through each area by repositioning the foreground and background layers, and to move between layers to navigate and explore.

Core Keeper - Summer 2024

Explore a vast cavern full of creatures, relics and resources in this mining sandbox adventure, where up to eight players can work together in online co-op multiplayer.* As an adventurer drawn toward a mysterious relic, it’s up to you to uncover the secrets of this long-forgotten world. Whether you choose to take it slow by gathering resources, growing crops and building bases, or dive into the action by levelling up your skills, battling ancient bosses and exploring the everchanging landscape, Core Keeper invites you to play the game your own way.

On Your Tail - 2024

As the intrepid young detective Diana, you’ll explore the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina in this narrative life sim. But mysteries await behind the village’s idyllic exterior. Search the streets and shops for leads and collect Clue Cards to help unmask the thief who’s menacing this once-peaceful town. When not solving mysteries, you can enjoy a personal seaside vacation by hitting the beach, hanging out with friends, playing games in the arcade, fishing and more.

Howl - Out Today (14th November 2023)

A fairytale world is being ravaged by the Howl, a sinister plague spread through sound alone. Only a deaf prophet can find the cure and bring peace back to the realm. You will need to use both your weapons and your wits to progress in this turn-based, tactical folktale illustrated in a beautiful “living ink” art style. Engaging combat challenges you to foretell the actions of your enemies, planning up to six moves in advance and using the interactive environments to your advantage. Defeat monsters to collect resources and upgrade your ever-expanding arsenal of abilities, then plot your route on the world map to find secret paths and uncover new skills.

The Star Named EOS - Spring 2024

Delve into a beautiful hand-drawn panoramic world and immerse yourself in a first-person storytelling puzzle adventure game that explores photography and the ways we can capture the fleeting moments that shape our lives. Play as Dei, a young photographer tracing the footsteps of his mother. Find and collect items filled with memories, and help Dei find the truth behind his mother’s absence

Backpack Hero - Out Today (14th November 2023)

In this deck-building roguelike with a twist, it isn’t just about what you carry, but how you organize the items in your backpack – find them the right spot to unleash their true power. Explore the ancient Dungeon, fight foes in turn-based battles and encounter a variety of colorful allies. Play as one of five Backpack Heroes, each with unique powers, mechanics and items. With the loot you nab in the Dungeon you can help your hometown, Haversack Hill. Rebuild, expand and decorate it, earning the gratitude of the locals and becoming a true hero in the community.

Blade Chimera - Spring 2024

In a future dystopian Osaka, a group known as the Missa Association is charged with protecting the city from demon attacks. One of its members heads out on this deadly assignment when things take an unexpected turn in this 2D action pixel art game. Wield the powerful Lumina Sword, a demon transformed into a deadly weapon. This blade not only cuts down foes but can also interfere with time itself – restoring once-destroyed stairs, bridges and platforms to reach new areas. Can you master the Lumina Sword’s powers?

A Highland Song - 5th December 2023

Guide Moira as she runs, jumps, climbs and scrambles her way forward in this narrative-led 2.5D platformer with rhythm-action elements. Journey through the peaks and valleys of the Scottish Highlands, using hundreds of different routes, and discover shortcuts and surprises along the way. Time is a factor as you try to reach the sea as quickly as possible, with rain, storms and snow attempting to slow you down. Some valleys contain exciting “music runs,” in which you must jump in time to fast-paced Scottish music in order to progress quickly.

Moonstone Island - Spring 2024

This creature-collecting, dungeon-crawling, deck-building life sim features 100 procedurally generated islands in the sky to explore with the goal of becoming a world-renowned alchemist. There are over 60 adorable Spirits to collect in compelling card-based combat. While kicking back and becoming part of the community, you can craft items, tend to your farm, brew potions, decorate your home, befriend the local villagers and even fall in love.

Death Trick: Double Blind - 2024 (Demo out today)

In this non-linear detective visual novel set in Morgan’s Traveling Circus, star magician Hattie has gone missing. An unlikely duo – one a fellow magician, the other a private eye with a bout of amnesia – investigate Hattie’s disappearance alternatively, each using their own perspective and information. With only a limited number of actions, they must carefully decide which leads to pursue, looking out for contradictions in the evidence. Sorting through clues and getting to know each whimsical character, they must crack the case by challenging anyone who seems deceitful.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - 7th December 2023

In this open-world adventure, scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals and ancient alien texts to decipher. But the whole solar system is trapped in a time loop, and each planet changes dramatically during each loop. Delve into an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones and more. Find the keys to unlock the mysteries of this solar system in the most hidden and dangerous of places, then unravel the deepest secret of them all in the included Echoes of the Eye expansion.

Planet of Lana - Spring 2024

A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.

Enjoy the Diner - Out Today (14th November 2023)

Enjoy the Diner is an adventure game where you'll wander into the eternal diner Moon Palace. Complete with a drink fountain! Enjoy the Diner follows a multiple-choice format with point-and-click elements and is a relatively short adventure game. It typically takes 2-2.5 hours to complete (according to Waku Waku Games research). There are two different endings, and you will likely know when the story diverges. Be sure to save your progress before you make your fateful decision.

Heavenly Bodies - February 2024

Heavenly Bodies is a game about cosmonauts, the body, and the absence of gravity. Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station.

The Gecko Gods - Spring 2024

Explore a mysterious island in The Gecko Gods, an immersive, relaxing exploration-adventure game where you play as a tiny lil gecko! Complete ancient puzzles, effortlessly climb cliffs and eat bugs as you make your way across an island civilization lost to time. Climb anything, solve ancient contraptions and clamber through the crumbling ruins of a collapsed society - all as a little lizard on a mission to save their friend.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist - Out Today (14th November 2023)

Embark on your struggling artist adventure. Draw and sell art to cheeky critics to reclaim your lost art career. Explore the endearing art-starved town of Phénix and show them you're a true artist. Draw and sell art on the go using your handy foldable easel. Explore the endearing puppet town, get to know the residents and what makes them tick. Help them out with commissions, like drawing a new ad for Steve's restaurant! Or why not buy a studio so you can work from home, just like the good old days?

Urban Myth Dissolution Center - 2024

Join forces with the psychic Director of the Urban Myth Dissolution Center and solve a variety of cases involving cursed relics, rental properties with shady histories, and dimensional anomalies. Monstrous oddities and otherworldly planes abound in this occult mystery adventure game.

Braid: Anniversary Edition - 30th April 2024

Journey to a series of worlds where time behaves strangely and solve puzzles to rescue an abducted princess. Braid: Anniversary Edition is a remaster of the classic game with updated graphics, sound, and huge amounts of developer commentary.

