Nintendo delivered its latest Indie World Showcase today (Tue 14th November 2023), a 20-minute presentation of games from independent developers coming to Switch soon, with 'soon' being 'today' in some cases!
Below you'll find the video of the full Indie World Showcase November 2023 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our more detailed coverage.
Let's dive into this Indie World, shall we?
Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 2023 - The Whole Presentation
First, the presentation itself if you want the whole thing:
Every Switch Game Announcement & Update
And now every trailer for every game from the presentation, plus some blurb and a link to our coverage if there is one:
Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution - 2024
Shantae, the fan-favorite Half-Genie, is back in this authentic retro follow-up to the 2002 original, completed and released after 20 years. This action-adventure platformer features all of the hair-whipping, belly-dancing action that Shantae fans have come to expect, along with multiple chapters, numerous towns and labyrinths, six creature transformations, fierce bosses and a four-player versus mode.** A new play mechanic allows Shantae to create new paths through each area by repositioning the foreground and background layers, and to move between layers to navigate and explore.