Trailer number two is just about here! We might have all been (quietly) expecting to see the Super Mario Bros. Movie debut a new trailer at The Game Awards next week, but leave it to Nintendo to surprise us.

Today, at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 8am AET (30th Nov), we'll be getting our second glimpse at next year's animated movie — with the added caveat that (once again) we won't be getting any game news. So no, don't go into this expecting a Chris Pratt-starring Mario game announcement!

If you're a little nosey, though, you may have seen some leaked (potential) posters going around online. That, and yesterday's promo image, suggest that we'll be getting our first glimpse at Princess Peach — who is played by The Queen's Gambit, The Menu, and The Northman actor Anya Taylor-Joy. What else do we expect to see? Well, we'd love more Luigi, but even a small hint at the plot would be really nice!

Join us in 30 minutes to see what Nintendo has in store for us with the next Mario Movie trailer!