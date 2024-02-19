After weeks of rumours, predictions, and general chit-chat, Nintendo has officially announced that the first Nintendo Direct of the year will be a Partner Showcase, taking place on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase February 2024 will be broadcast on YouTube and is set to last for approximately 25 minutes with a focus on games releasing in the first half of 2024.

Below, we have laid out everything that you need to know about the February Direct including the start time, how you can watch it, and what to expect.

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase February 2024 Start Time

The February 2024 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will get underway on Wednesday 21st February 2024 at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 06:00 PT / 09:00 ET / 01:00 AET (Thursday).

The showcase will run for approximately 25 minutes.





Stay tuned here: pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d #NintendoDirect : Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK February 19, 2024

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase February 2024 Where To Watch

You can watch the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase February 2024 on one of the official Nintendo YouTube channels (Nintendo of America, or regional variants like Nintendo UK or Nintendo Japan). Alternatively, you can find the stream on the Nintendo Twitch channel.

For those who want to watch along with us, we at Nintendo Life will be hosting a stream beginning 30 minutes before the showcase kicks off. This will be the place to come for chatting about the presentation as it happens.

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase February 2024 - What To Expect

We'd love to know exactly what the event will hold, but in truth, we're just going to have to wait and see.

We know that the event will be about all things third-party (obviously) and there are a couple of biggies set for the start of the year that are still without a release date like Contra: Operation Galuga and Penny's Big Breakaway. Outside of getting a little more information there, we're hoping for some big surprises.

Might we hear more about Call of Duty on Nintendo systems? Will those Hi-Fi RUSH rumours be proved true? Could Hollow Knight: Silksong finally be on the horizon? Okay, maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves there. What can we say? We're excited!