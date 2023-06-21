The second full-fat Nintendo Direct presentation of 2023 is over. It was a relatively slow starter, but things soon picked up and we ended up with over 30 announcements in 40 minutes, with fan-favourite series making comebacks on Switch and plenty of Mario — some expected Mario Kart DLC, a rumoured SNES remake, and something to finish that looked pretty wonderful.

Below you'll find the video of the full Nintendo Direct June 2023 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with trailers, and some official blurb or a link to our more detailed coverage. There's also a poll at the bottom, so let us know your personal highlights from this showcase!