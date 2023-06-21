Gloomhaven — 18th September 2023
Lead a group of unsavory mercenaries, each with dozens of distinctive abilities. In this turn-based tactical RPG explore cursed dungeons, delve into forgotten ruins, take morally dubious contracts, and come out rich, or not at all. Face this ever-growing challenge in a unique tactical card-based gameplay where every choice matters. Master 17 unique characters and face over 260 exquisitely arduous missions.
Just Dance 2024 Edition features 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena and original songs! The tracklist features a variety of genres and eras, with something for all tastes. Discover immersive, 3D universes and characters unique to each song in Just Dance.
Silent Hope — 3rd October 2023
Explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons as seven unique heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. Return home with your treasures and create new and better equipment to dive deeper on your next run, and level up your heroes to earn new abilities and unlock new classes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths.
Fae Farm — 8th September 2023
Escape to the Magical life of your dreams in Fae Farm, a multiplayer-friendly Farm Sim RPG. Craft, cultivate, and decorate to grow your homestead—and use spells to explore the magical island of Azoria! Nurture an enchanted farm on your own or with up to three players, foster deep relationships, traverse dungeons, and infuse magic into everything you do. As the seasons change, you’ll use all you've learned and discovered together to unlock new areas and restore the world around you.
More vehicles, more skills and more fun! HotWheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged comes to Nintendo Switch on October 19th 2023!
Manic Mechanics — 13th July 2023