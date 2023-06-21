Absolutely no exageration to say that for my tastes specifically, this is the best and most exciting Direct they've ever put out. An absolute tonne of games that are literally must buys for me: [edit] in order of how excited I am... but all are must buys without question.

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Super Mario RPG

Princess Peach game

Pikmin 4

Penny's Big Breakaway

Pikmin 1 & 2

Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon

Detective Pikachu

Batman Arkham Trilogy (If physical)

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection (If physical)

Pokemon DLC

Mario Kart DLC

I'm also very interested in lots of the other games they showed, but want to hear more. Manic Mechanics looked great, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 does too, I like the look of Fae Farm, plenty of others that piqued my interest as well.

Honestly, in many ways I've been feeling like I fell somewhat out of love with modern gaming of later, and was only really looking forward to remakes and re-releases of retro games. After TOTK (which was not really for me, sorry, please don't hate me I know most people adore it) I truly assumed that the Switch was gearing down and Pikmin 4 would be the last big first party game from Nintendo and we'd have a quiet year or two whilst waiting for new hardware, like happened with the Wii U and at the end of the 3DS's life. Maybe getting Prime 4 if we were lucky, but it probably being kept for new hardware.

Obviously, I couldn't have been more wrong. Nintendo has MANY new games for the Switch coming up, and I really like the look of pretty much all of them!

Sonic Superstars had me feeling giddy already, and was a lovely surprise that had already started to give me hope for games I'll enjoy this year. Watching this Direct and them adding all the above as it progressed, I actually felt excitement again looking forward to the future 🥰

11/10 Direct, best ever, faith in "modern" gaming restored... even if its mostly through games in the style of old retro ones that I like. I'm glad theres still enough people who enjoy the same kind of games as me, so that the future can contain stuff like this alongside the other games that I don't find fun. Yay 😄