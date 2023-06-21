Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Image: Nintendo

Well, there we have it folks. After more rumours than we care to count, a summer Nintendo Direct has been and gone and so we enter the time for reaction.

Before we get to offering you the chance to give your personal thoughts, however, let's briefly round up the biggies. We kicked off with a little more information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, before getting a whole bunch of Pikmin news including a closer look at Pikmin 4 and the shadow drop of the first two games in the series on the Switch eShop today!

As far as other big announcements go, it was all about Mario. We got a first look at [deep breath] a Super Mario RPG remake, a new game starring Princess Peach, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (a fresh 2D title), Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon making the jump to Switch, new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC and a look at the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. Phew! That's a lot...

There were, of course, many more announcements aside from those that we have mentioned above, so be sure to check out the full Direct stream for the complete rundown.

Overall, we would say that this was a pretty good time. We were expecting a complete Pikmin blowout (which, admittedly, it kind of was) so to see Mario taking centre stage was a wonderful (see what we did there?) surprise.

But what did you think? Was this Direct everything that you could have dreamed of, or did it leave you wanting more? Fill out the following poll and then take to the comments to give us your thoughts.

