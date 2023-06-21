Well, there we have it folks. After more rumours than we care to count, a summer Nintendo Direct has been and gone and so we enter the time for reaction.
Before we get to offering you the chance to give your personal thoughts, however, let's briefly round up the biggies. We kicked off with a little more information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, before getting a whole bunch of Pikmin news including a closer look at Pikmin 4 and the shadow drop of the first two games in the series on the Switch eShop today!
As far as other big announcements go, it was all about Mario. We got a first look at [deep breath] a Super Mario RPG remake, a new game starring Princess Peach, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (a fresh 2D title), Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon making the jump to Switch, new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC and a look at the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. Phew! That's a lot...
There were, of course, many more announcements aside from those that we have mentioned above, so be sure to check out the full Direct stream for the complete rundown.
Overall, we would say that this was a pretty good time. We were expecting a complete Pikmin blowout (which, admittedly, it kind of was) so to see Mario taking centre stage was a wonderful (see what we did there?) surprise.
But what did you think? Was this Direct everything that you could have dreamed of, or did it leave you wanting more? Fill out the following poll and then take to the comments to give us your thoughts.
Personally I think it was the best "showcase" this year, so many surprises and great to see Dragon Quest Monsters make a return. So many games for the last three months of the year, Detective Pikachu, DQ monsters, Mario Rpg, new 2D mario, star ocean, Persona 5 tactica, Pokémon S/V DLC.
This has been one hell of a packed year for Nintendo, 2023 will be hard to top.
New 2D Mario....I don't care about anything else. That's enough to get "Totally Amazing" from me.
Very good Direct imo
(especially for Mario fans)
It was ok, leaning towards meh, but Mario saved the Direct for me.
Amazing Direct, and I don't even know if I would be buying any of these. People will always cry because their obscure niche game is not being remade or got a sequel announced but this Direct had much more quality content than it should, considering the Console's age.
No Persona 3 Reloaded on the switch announcement makes me very sad
Not amazing, but still solidly good. A handful of future and past classics.
Glad it didn't turn out to be yet another farming sim Direct, which I feared after two announcements. lol
Nothing too exciting for me, but I wasn't sure we'd even get a Direct before fall, so I'm not terribly disappointed.
I'm excited about the Super Mario RPG remake, Super Mario Wonder, Metal Gear Solid, and Pikmin 4.
RIP new ideas, new IPs. It's all a money printing machine now they realized they can use AI to upscale old games and sell them all over for full price. Never would have dreamed in 2023 the big games would all be.. From 2000. Plus sequels, who doesn't love endless sequels?! I know I certainly can't wait to see Fast and Furious 11!
I think it was a decent direct, but points to a Switch successor next year at some point.
Honestly my fave Direct I've seen. Petey in MK8, Daisy actually given a prominent role in a main series game, and a remake of an RPG I've been meaning to replay... those were my highlights, but I can admit the first two were only nice surprises compared to the actual game announcements.
While it didn't have anything that bowled me specifically over (outside of Warioware Move It and the Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon/Pikmin 1+2 remasters), this was an objectively great Direct filled with tons of variety. You were absolutely FEASTING if you were a Mario fan as well which, when they've been as patient as they've been these past few years, is lovely to see.
Overall, I would personally rate it about a 7.5 but realistically this one's about a 9, excellent stuff all around 👍
I liked a lot of it but for me, and maybe this is just because I have this expectation in my mind already, this felt like an end of gen showcase.
Remakes and smaller games, nothing huge in 2024 with Mario sliding in to October this year.
We will see.
A whole lot better than the last two, yeah sure most of the announcements were remasters and ports but there were some pretty big new games too, great Direct all around.
One of the most exciting directs in awhile, personally. It was very Mario focused (which is what I liked) but still, a lot of great stuff on the way!
I went in not expecting much, and I was pleasantly surprised. Sure, there are several ports and remasters, but the games chosen to be remastered are excellent choices (MGS, Mario RPG, LM Dark Moon, etc.). And Mario Wonder looks outstanding. That was a "stop what you're doing and look at this" moment. Overall, I thought it was great, a solid 8/10 - an announcement of TOTK and/or Splatoon 3 DLC away from the 9 or 10 range.
@BNet No need to worry:
8/10 saved by the new 2D Mario at the end otherwise 6/10.
Lots of dlc, ports and remasters as expected. Hoping for a fall reveal of Switch 2 for a March launch w/ a new 3D Mario and MK8 DX Directors Cut Complete Edition.
Seems a little late for Batman and Metal Gear but they are nice pickups for Switch owners.
I'm glad the Directs are still non-stop games, besides the live event and way late to the party amiibo. They need new translators though. Maybe just let them talk and subtitle it?
The Nintendo Switch till has gas left in the tank.
Highlight: Vampire survivors.
Great direct. Easily the best showcase out of the recent ones from different companies.
Both directs Nintendo put out this have been great for that matter.
It was a really good Direct. And my highlight is not in that list because it's exclusive to the JP version of the Direct. Mameda no Bakeru, the Ganbare Goemon spiritual successor from Good Feel looks amazing and I can't contain my excitement.
Mario RPG, Wonder, and WarioWare make it stellar. Bonus points if the Arkham ports are good.
I thought it was embarrassing.
‘Announcing’ Sonic weeks (it feels like weeks) after it was already announced on other shows.
A free to play game deserves no time in a direct.
Mario Wonder. Really? That’s the best they could come up with? Also where is that guy who argued with me that Nintendo don’t just release iterative games. Can’t wait to read his opinion on this.
What came first? The new sonic art style or the new Mario one, as they look very similar.
A remake of an old RPG? Hopefully they let you change to the old graphics because those new ones look soulless.
A remake of Luigi Mansion, rather than a new one.
And a Peach game that clearly isn’t out of concept phase / pre-alpha yet.
No info on what the Pikmin rereleases are. New cost of paint or some controls and the smoothness brought in from P3?
Pikmin 4 video really turned me off to the game.
Oooo more rpgs. Yawn.
And I’m sick to the back teeth of people pretending to do the ‘I am shocked’ response. They aren’t actors and it always feels forced.
I’ve gone off the voice over for the Directs, and the ridiculous and stupid things they make him say. Marketing departments need to get their act together.
Fair to say it rubbed me the wrong way.
Edit: oh and Arkham Trilogy. “Gotham needs saving”. No it doesn’t, it was saved a decade ago when the games came out. Who is this for?
Edit 2: and what was that nonsense at the end “people are playing the new Zelda” Yeah? Some DLC news to go with th-, oh, no it’s segment over.
I had like 7 answers. That's how good it was.
Really hoping that Untitled Peach Game keeps that name…
@NintendoByNature Totally! It was difficult to pick just three!
Wario Ware is my fourth pick.
That was good. Really, really good. While I personally wouldn't say it was the best one, it definitely delivered on what I wanted to see.
I was expecting some splatoon dlc though, still pretty nice. On the other hand FURRET CONFIRMED
There was some unnecessary filler that definitely felt like padding for time (Splatfest announcement, and only the slightest new details about Scarlet/Violet expansion did not feel like "Direct" material), but the new Mario (and related characters) games were showstoppers.
A solid B+ for the whole presentation.
The highlight new game announcement for me is the Dragon Quest Monsters game.
The announcement of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 coming to the Switch was a nice surprise! As well as Pikmin 4 getting a demo before its release.
I liked all things Mario, Wonder and WarioWare being the highlights. I also got excited for Pikmin now that they showed it a bit more and I was reminded that it's coming out soon. Couple of neat 3rd party ports/remasters/remakes but nothing too special on that front.
I didn't enjoy this Direct but I'm happy for the people who did. I'm pretty satisfied with what I have already, and I'm ready to ride the Switch into it's twilight years working on my backlog.
@Sam_TSM Jeez that's a lot of negativity.
Was quite good. Already wanted Pikmin 4, now I'm gonna have to try not to but the remaster too.
Also, all this Mario goodness without a par looking sports game? Very nice!
Not much for me. The new Super Mario Bros game looks fun, and news about the MK8 DLC and Splatoon Splatfests is always welcome, but nothing else really interested me.
However, I am happy a lot of other people are looking forward to all the games mentioned!
I found the event very weak, as a nintendo fan I'm tired of the same things while many franchises are forgotten. They should remaster Donkey Kong or Star Fox instead of Mario RPG. A lot of indie games, low quality games.
Could have taken advantage and showing the next titles of the n64 of the expansion pack.
Fans are settling for very little.
Absolutely no exageration to say that for my tastes specifically, this is the best and most exciting Direct they've ever put out. An absolute tonne of games that are literally must buys for me: [edit] in order of how excited I am... but all are must buys without question.
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Super Mario RPG
Princess Peach game
Pikmin 4
Penny's Big Breakaway
Pikmin 1 & 2
Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon
Detective Pikachu
Batman Arkham Trilogy (If physical)
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection (If physical)
Pokemon DLC
Mario Kart DLC
I'm also very interested in lots of the other games they showed, but want to hear more. Manic Mechanics looked great, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 does too, I like the look of Fae Farm, plenty of others that piqued my interest as well.
Honestly, in many ways I've been feeling like I fell somewhat out of love with modern gaming of later, and was only really looking forward to remakes and re-releases of retro games. After TOTK (which was not really for me, sorry, please don't hate me I know most people adore it) I truly assumed that the Switch was gearing down and Pikmin 4 would be the last big first party game from Nintendo and we'd have a quiet year or two whilst waiting for new hardware, like happened with the Wii U and at the end of the 3DS's life. Maybe getting Prime 4 if we were lucky, but it probably being kept for new hardware.
Obviously, I couldn't have been more wrong. Nintendo has MANY new games for the Switch coming up, and I really like the look of pretty much all of them!
Sonic Superstars had me feeling giddy already, and was a lovely surprise that had already started to give me hope for games I'll enjoy this year. Watching this Direct and them adding all the above as it progressed, I actually felt excitement again looking forward to the future 🥰
11/10 Direct, best ever, faith in "modern" gaming restored... even if its mostly through games in the style of old retro ones that I like. I'm glad theres still enough people who enjoy the same kind of games as me, so that the future can contain stuff like this alongside the other games that I don't find fun. Yay 😄
@NiallMitch14 it just felt by the numbers and a waste of time. No new ideas, just poor rehashes of previous things.
But in fairness to Nintendo, gaming as a whole pissed me off long ago.
I think I may revisit Arkham and I've never played a Pikmin game. P4 might be where I jump on board. The Mario game is a must-buy for my family but I prefer the 3D Mario games.
I quite enjoyed this Direct, though I have to admit it was mostly because of the Mario stuff. But they're was some other good stuff in there. The MGS collection is fun to get, Penny's looks like fun, Pikmin 1 and 2 may get me into the series, the new Zelda amiibo look good, and... that's pretty much it for me regarding the non Mario stuff that I liked in this Direct. Unless you count the Splatfest announcement which, come on, that's not Direct material.
Overall it left me satisfied though! I'm a happy camper.
How dare you limit me to three options 😑
Seems I'm in the minority but I thought it was a pretty weak one, maybe even the weakest of the Switch era yet. Ports/remakes of games I already have and announcements that just weren't very exciting for me.
I'm not upset about it though as I'm hopeful that they're probably focusing on developing for the next system at this point. The Switch has plenty of games to play already so I can live with some quiet periods for now if it results in another 2017-like year when the next system launches.
One of the BEST directs I have seen in recent memory. Absolutely incredible! Blew my expectations out of the water.
Not a single thing I had been hoping for, yet there were some great reveals. I liked it. 👍
Star Ocean really piqued my interest. Love the visual style and missed the original back in the PS1 days. Not my cup of tea but the Pikmin 1 and 2 drop was nice for folks who are into it. Nice to see Peach getting a starring role.
The WORST Direct to date.
One of the lesser ones, but not too bad all around. The moment Just Dance got its own trailer was enough to temper expectations down a bit
But there was some good stuff nestled in there. Detective Pikachu making a comeback was a pleasant surprise, and the Super Mario RPG looks great. I’m also definitely keeping an eye on how the Arkham Trilogy performs.
But at this point I’m convinced Metroid Prime 4 just might be a next gen exclusive.
It was much better than I expected. I expected hype train for announced games - not nearly as many new games as they ended up showing us. Me and my daughters were pumped about the Peach game, Wonder is a no-brainer and Warioware is always a Day 1 purchase for me. This one looks like it could be top-tier Warioware - as long as they do a better job on cutscenes. Get It Together really disappointed on that.
One of my least favorite directs that I’ve seen but it wasn’t terrible by any means. Some truly unpredictable games were shown that’s for sure.
Think Silent Hope is the sleeper game here, it looked interesting.
I was shocked at how stupid the new Mario game looks.
Always good to see more Metal Gear!
I’m happier in hindsight than I was while viewing. I’d be thrilled if they gave Pikmin 1 & 2 a biiit more love than an HD upscaling, but ultimately just happy to have em. Also excited for Mario’s new 2D direction.
The opinion that’s starting to kill me is: No F-Zero? No Metroid Prime 4?
Total bust! Especially since we JUST got the excellent Metroid Prime Remaster.
@BenAV weaker than the Farming Direct™?
@Sam_TSM yeah, maybe you just need to take a break from gaming for a bit. You don't seem to be deriving much enjoyment from it (which is totally fine!) so you may just wanna pick up a new hobby for a bit. Learn to juggle?
I'm usually underwhelmed by these Directs, but Super Mario Wonder and a chance to play RPG and MGS for the first time have me interested.
Only 3 options on the highlights? I have a lot more than 3 highlights here... I guess I can't complete the poll.
These are my highlights (day one purchases):
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero (Switch eShop)
Splatoon 3 (Switch)
Detective Pikachu Returns (Switch)
Super Mario RPG (Switch)
Untitled Peach Game
Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon (3DS)
Fae Farm (Switch eShop)
Pikmin 4 (Switch)
Penny's Big Breakaway (Switch)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 (Switch eShop)
Star Ocean: The Second Story R
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch)
Jesus does nothing please some of you guys? This Direct was great, something for everyone.
Pretty solid Direct. There's something for everyone here. The highlights for me are the Mario games. I'm not the biggest Mario fan but I am interested in trying out the games announced here.
The SV DLC update wasn't expected and but it did sparked some interest again to try them out and get back to SV. Detective Pikachu returns was nice but the graphics look rough and outdated (and this is coming from someone who don't mind the graphics on the recent Pokémon entries). Will give it a try nonetheless.
Kinda disappointed with the lack anything NSO related. With the Pokémon games being in this Direct. For a moment, I had a slight hope for the Pokémon GBA or Gameboy titles being announced but that's still a pipe dream.
It was fine. I never enjoyed 2D Mario much but there were other solid things to get excited about.
Obviously Metal Gear is the top one I can't wait to play MGS1 again.
@Sam_TSM You sound like an absolute joy to be around.
It was very good for me, I plan to buy pikmin 1 & 2, pikmin 4 (after I'm finished with 1 & 2), detective pikachu 2, super mario rpg remake, that peach game, and luigi mansion 2 remaster. And of course, super mario wonder will be mine day one
Super mario rpg or mario wonder alone is worth "It was very good" for me
A typical tail end of a (Nintendo) console's life release schedule. It kinda reminds me of the release schedule of the 3DS after Switch had been launched.
3DS had a Luigi's Mansion game remake/remaster, it had a new Detective Pikachu game, it had a new Warioware game (and there's probably more similarities if you dig into it).
But what really matters is that there were no 3D Mario game revealed (or other real big hitters for that matter) and that leads to me beginning to like REALLY believe that the Switch successor will be revealed in a September direct (along with a 3D Mario game to cash in on the movie's success - and of course help sell some new hardware).
Then they will launch the successor by november (along with a healthy launch window line up). Super Mario RPG remake is a typical tail end release and 2D Mario (well it had to happen rather sooner than later plus being a 2D game it's not the most taxing production tbh) IS not 3D Mario.
Yeah, I firmly believe that new hardware will be coming this holiday as there's nothing really big on the horizon for Switch the next 6 month.
I thought it was sh*te.
Definitely get the feeling this is the final year of the Switch now.
Glad I've still got many hours to go in TOTK and I'm already going to get Pikmin 4 and have the MK booster pack.
2D Mario is really just a slight update from New Super Mario Bros and looked like one of those run games on some of the levels. Will see when they show more but will be another 6 hour game.
Pretty much everything was a filler just to get them to the next system that will have a stellar first year like the Switch. Unless they blow it and announce a new gimmick instead of a Switch 2.
it was amazing,Cant wait to buy a proper warioware since i passed on the previous one,didn't like it at all.Alwo,wow mario RPG remake and 2D Mario that isn't in the new series.
About time they made a Detective Pikachu sequel.
Mario RPG excites me the most especially with Yoko's new take on one of her best works. Mostly I'm just glad these still exist and that Nintendo still crafts them masterfully. Nothing comes close to the energy and joy the Directs bring to the gaming world which is increasingly in need of positive influence - and reminders that games are actually y'know, fun. I don't buy much new releases anymore but I love watching the Directs.
@johnvboy Exactly this, a great direct, however, I think Nintendo has literally shown their remaining hand with everything they have left for the Switch. The Switch will certainly go out with a bang though, 2 Mario's for the Christmas 23 season with the Peach title and Luigi's Mansion closing down the Switch generation in 2024.
We still have a great amount to look forward to before the Switch successor launches between June and October 2024 in my view..
Detective Pichachu/Pikmin 1 & 2 HD plus that Wario title are great additions for the Switch in it's twilight years. Nintendo's being very generous towards the end of the Switches life it must be said.
Although, I do now think that Metroid 4 and the rumoured Twilight Princess/Wind Waker HD Collection will now be saved for Switch 2 or whatever they decide to call it at thus point.. 🤔
Super Mario RPG remake made my day.
It was good, New Mario new new I didn't see coming and it does actually look a touch more interesting than the earlier new mario bros games, then as usual Squeenix got things covered between the Mario RPG remake, the Star Ocean 2 remake and Dragon Quest Monsters, all games I'm heavily considering.
Could've been better sure but certainly could've been worse.
I’m a big Mario fan so this was the best direct in a good while for me. It’s was relentless with the announcements! 9.5/10, would watch again.
Excited for remasters of Mario RPG, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pikmin. New Mario is always something I look forward to so I’m happy with the direct!
Mario & Co. killed it this time.
Amazing, just as good if not even better than the February one, in fact it's quite difficult for me to choose only 3 highlights so I'll cheat and say everything Mario (with Wonder being the biggest one and so my actual vote because I thought the Peach game was the 2D Mario, but also because of how wacky it is and all the playable characters), Pikmin 1+2 (didn't think we'd get them now and even less shadow dropped) and WarioWare (seriously, who expected a new one since we already got Get it Together on Switch?)!
Very good. The pigeon game was a low point for my tastes, but everything else was fine.
Pigeon game is goofy and I love it… but where’s my side order trailer??
All i really wanted was a new Mario 2D, so I was absolutely delighted . The Peach game, although not much was shown, was another highlight for me. I look forward to that one!
I really hope they keep remaking/remastering old DS games too. The “New” series of Mario games with a lick of paint would be great to have on the Switch. I havent personally played them, so would really like that. Or perhaps if they added DS games to the online library at some point. Not sure if they have ever spoken publicly about that.
I admittedly was disappointed not to see the Persona 3 Reload featured here, but all in all very satisfied with this Direct!
@Casco I’m exactly the same, was really disappointed until that came up and now it’s my most anticipated game of the year.
Plenty of Mario and honestly I love it. Basically every Mario announcement got me pretty excited lol
In terms of the year overall so far for Nintendo I would say it's looking great. We got a new Fire Emblem, Zelda, Pikmin and Mario game all in one year. Not to mention a Metroid Prime remaster as well.
A bit early to say this but If this is the last big year for the Switch then I'd say they finished it with a bang.
Considering that post-Zelda Switch was a bit of an unknown quantity, I’m chuffed to see Nintendo has plenty of plans yet.
Well they had me at Mario RPG
Other than that - lots of ports, which feels like we’re approaching the end of the Switch era. Rather good Direct overall!
I’m only disappointed because the internet got my hopes up about a Chrono Trigger remake that obviously wasn’t announced. I guess it was ok otherwise.
I rated it "A," for "amaaaazing!"
@Kirbo100 Yep. I actually thought that one was alright despite all the random farming sims.
Best 3. Pokemon DLC. Zelda Amiibo. Super Mario Bros Wonder. Why Zelda Amiibo? I am a Zelda fan.
