Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next wave of courses will be bubbling up later this summer with another brand new course and three new characters.

Shown off in today's Nintendo Direct, Booster Course Pass Wave 5 is bringing Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek to the track alongside Squeaky Clean Sprint, a bathroom-themed course covered in soap suds, soap bars, and all sorts of cleaning products. We want that bathroom decor, just without the mess. Or the karts, even.

Petey Piranha first joined Mario Kart way back in Double Dash!!, with Wiggler making his racing debut in Mario Kart 7. Kamek has only been a racer in Mario Kart Tour up until now, so this marks the wizard's console racing debut.

We'll likely get a more concrete release date for Wave 5 fairly soon, along with a list of tracks we should expect. Plus. the trailer also confirmed that the rest of the DLC (Wave 6) is still aiming to be out by the end of the year.

Are you happy with these character choices? What do you think of the new course? Let us know on the comments.