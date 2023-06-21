Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next wave of courses will be bubbling up later this summer with another brand new course and three new characters.
Shown off in today's Nintendo Direct, Booster Course Pass Wave 5 is bringing Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek to the track alongside Squeaky Clean Sprint, a bathroom-themed course covered in soap suds, soap bars, and all sorts of cleaning products. We want that bathroom decor, just without the mess. Or the karts, even.
Petey Piranha first joined Mario Kart way back in Double Dash!!, with Wiggler making his racing debut in Mario Kart 7. Kamek has only been a racer in Mario Kart Tour up until now, so this marks the wizard's console racing debut.
We'll likely get a more concrete release date for Wave 5 fairly soon, along with a list of tracks we should expect. Plus. the trailer also confirmed that the rest of the DLC (Wave 6) is still aiming to be out by the end of the year.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Are you happy with these character choices? What do you think of the new course? Let us know on the comments.
Comments 42
Petey! Nuff said
Was really hoping this would be a sneaky release for today.
Oh well, see you on September 22nd, I guess.
Only Nintendo can make a bathroom exciting for racing.
Now you’ll know how playing against wiggler in Mario kart 7 felt!!
I really should get this game for whenever my brother comes over.
I just love Petey and the new course
But But the kong I WANT ME CHIMP BACK!
Petey and Kamek getting added are huge! Some absolute fan favorites, there. Really wish we could have seen more courses and a release date, but this probably means we'll get another trailer in early-mid July.
Very glad they're adding Wiggler, kind of been a notably glaring absence since it and Honey Queen were the only 7 characters not in 8 and I doubt anyone misses Honey Queen.
Looks like a fun track, plus the new characters are a very nice addition. I do wish we got infomation on a few more courses in this wave, but still happy with what we got.
Petey this, Kamek that, nonono: IT'S WIGGLER'S TIME TO SHINE BABY
I swear every wave of the BCP keep improving on itself because this somehow looks even more cool than Wave 4! An incredibly unique course idea AND 3 of the most requested racers in the series history!? SOMEBODY HOLD ME I'M GOING TO MARIO KART HEAVEN
bring me princess zeldaaaaaaaaa...plz....
If in this wave, they will add 3 characters, then, really there are chance to more characters as Pauline and Hammer Bros can add to rooster.
Interesting the new track!!
I hated the way the early DLC tracks were kinda just lazy ports of the mobile tracks and brought the overall quality of graphics and interactivity down. I felt it was making the game worse. But the recent trend of adding completely new tracks that are super cool, and adding more playable characters, they are really winning me over. All the new characters added so far have been great additions.
Looking forward to this, but I'm not gonna lie, I'm a bit disappointed that there were no playable Kongs. Hope at least Diddy makes it into Wave 6.
So next we get a Mario Movie Donkey Kong course with Funky and Diddy, right?
Nice that we finally got to see the datamined bathroom track, but the real surprise were the characters: Petey (expected, but still great to see), Wiggler (who isn't even in Tour at the moment) AND Kamek (really wanted him to come to 8 Deluxe - also because of his history of unfortunately being cut - along with Pauline, really hope she'll be added in Wave 6) all at once?!
@samuelvictor
What? They are doing what they've been doing since the start of the DLC - adding retro tracks that have appeared in Tour with a few changes, alongside a "new" track that was almost certianly designed for Tour, but often appears in the DLC first due to timings.
I personally love all the DLC, but they haven't changed their approach.
@CharlieGirl Did you not mean, a squeaky release?
It is so nice to finally have Kamek in a console Mario Kart after he was axed from 64 over 25 years ago.
@chewytapeworm AYY
The finally put Kamek in a Mario Kart worth playing!
@lighteningbolt79 Well I haven't played Tour much (other than downloading it and trying it when it first came out, and being unimpressed) but my overall feeling from trying out the tracks and also from watching and listening to other people's opinions, was that the DLC tracks in the first wave were just ports of the mobile tracks and they were significantly more basic, sparse and kinda lazy feeling, compared to the original MK8 tracks.
However, some of the newer tracks in newer waves seemed to me to be higher quality and have more effort put into their designs, and also have a graphical quality closer to that of the originals. Perhaps I was wrong to assume these weren't also from/for Tour, I don't keep up with that game.
I was just saying that the early "wave" tracks didn't impress me at all, and I felt they damaged the overall quality of the game, and I actually prefered not having the DLC installed. But some of the newer tracks seem much better quality, and the fact they recently started adding new characters makes me feel that perhaps the DLC is actually improving the game overall, despite some of the tracks being detrimental to the game imo. I like having Birdo represented, so I reinstalled the DLC.
@samuelvictor
You uninstalled the DLC because the tracks were basic? Seriously?
You know what would be more lazy? Not having DLC at all, but including an extra 48 tracks with extra characters for just over £22 is hardly lazy.
Yes, they might be less detailed, but that doesn't make them lazy.
Really wish the world would move on from "I don't like it so it has to be lazy".
Personally, how much fun I had with them is what matters, and I had just as much fun with wave 1 as I did with wave 4.
@lighteningbolt79 48 tracks for that low price, makes it one of the best and most valuable season passes in games on any system.
I don't care if they did a bit less effort. It's 48 new tracks at 1080p/60, and they have upgraded graphics.
@Ryu_Niiyama Micro Machines did it 30 years ago!
KAMEK HYPE HYPE HYPE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s nice that Wiggler and Kamek are making their home console debuts. Finally on a big screen.
@IceClimbersMain MobDK is actually likely a Daisy Track so I doubt it…
I don´t care about more characters. I only play with Koopa Troopa. I´ve never chose another character in 250 hours of gameplay. I want the new tracks, baby!
@Karaya92 yeah they did that about two years ago!
@Rykdrew I’m not gonna lie, awesome choice
@lighteningbolt79 I don't want to argue, I'm glad you liked them and had fun. I'm autistic and sometimes stuff bothers me more than perhaps it should. I REALLY loved Mario Kart 9 on Wii U. Its my second favourite kart racer ever, I happily bought all of the DLC and for years it almost single handedly justified my purchase of the Wii U.
I felt dissapointed but I understood when it came to Switch at full price with what felt like barely any changes, to me (i've never really enjoyed battle modes in Mario Kart). I was very happy to hear we'd be getting a huge amount of new courses, but then was bitterly dissapointed by the fact they were so lack luster, and it felt especially insulting to the game considering how it was many years old by this point. Adding new tracks means those are the ones the most people are going to be playing - and if those trakcs are less interesting and have worse graphics, and taken from a mobile game I already didn't like? Maybe you can see why I'd feel that the game I loved so much freakin 9 years ago was being bled dry rather than properly respected...
Again, as I said, I'm autistic and sometimes overly passionate, I apologise if that seems like an over reaction. I am truly happy for those that like those tracks and have fun with them. I don't want to take that from anyone. I was trying to express that I was happy for the new characters and that some of the new tracks seemed like ones I'd actually enjoy
KAMEK FINALLY COMES TO A REAL MARIO KART GAME AAAAAAH
After having been denied his slot in both Mario Kart 64 and Mario Kart 8 on Wii U (and base game Deluxe), he's finally here through the Booster Course Pass and seeing it made me super happy! Even if this was the only thing in the entire Direct that appealed to me I still wouldn't have minded honestly. XD
Still expecting a "complete" version for the Switch 2 launch, then MK9 maybe a year or 2 later.
If I didn't already own the game on Wii U...
Kamek being added is awesome, I can't wait to play as him.
Glad to see Petey is back! He’s a new main for sure. I’m also happy to see Kamek get justice even though I’m a Donkey Kong fan. He was out of the series for FAR too long outside of Tour. I still want to see another Kong like Diddy or Funky but it’s likely not going to be both now.
@JohnnyMind I'd love Pauline to be added! She was always on my wishlist alongside Diddy, Dixie, Tom Nook (we have Isabelle, so why not? ), Pac Man (he's in the arcade games!) and Kirby (we had Zelda and Animal crossing DLC, surely Kirby should be next?).
Of course, I'd knaw someone's arm off for Sonic characters too. I don't think thats likely to happen unless for MK9 they do a full "Smash Bros" style adding characters from all kinds of games from different companies. Certainly seems possible given Mario and Sonic team up in other games, though Sega might not want that if they plan on keeping releasing their own Kart racers from time to time.
Overall I have liked the DLC track a lot with just a few duds. I like th characters they've added hwre too. Still waiting for my Wii main, Diddy though. Lol.
I actually thought Kamek would get added. Was surprised by Wiggler. Petey Piranha, I thought was possible but wasn't sure he'd actually be in.
@Ryu_Niiyama there was a bathroom track in the original micro machines on the megadrive.. still have the gameboy port.
@samuelvictor Unfortunately doubt we'll see characters from other series as just like the courses these are also from Tour (with the exception of Wiggler, but I'm sure it's eventually coming to that) while Pauline and Diddy are definitely possible, fingers crossed for them!
For the next game yeah, more characters from other Nintendo series and possibly beyond would be the dream!
