Metroid has rarely been able to play with the Nintendo big boys as far as sales are concerned, so it's no surprise that Samus merch drops have been a fair bit rarer than those seen for Zelda and Mario. But, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally here, Nintendo is changing that... in Japan, at least.

Yes, a new wave of Metroid merch is now available exclusively at the Nintendo Stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka and the Okinawa pop-up. Just to really rub salt in the wound, it's also available on the My Nintendo Store, exclusively in Japan. *sigh* Back to looking longingly at plane tickets, it is.

Update: Well, it looks like Nintendo has answered our wishes! Although it appeared that the merch outlined below was exclusive to Japan, many of the items have just cropped up on the UK My Nintendo Store, too. Time to beef up those Christmas stockings!

Simply put, the new range is awesome. There's a super cute Baby Metroid keychain, a Morph Ball zip-up pouch, a 'gadget case' for all your wires and charging banks, and even glasses so you can 'cheers' Prime 4 in style.

The real winners, mind you, are the Metroid ice cube tray (not available on the EU store) — because why have cube-shaped ice, when it could look like a tiny alien? — and the Arm Cannon pillow, which, yes, you can actually wear.

The full collection ranges in price from 2,420 yen / £12.99 for the keychain, up to 6,600 yen / £37.99 for the Arm Cannon pillow.

And if the above has got you in the mood for even more merch, the squishy Metroid amiibo is now back in stock on the UK My Nintendo Store for £12.99.

Those unable to get their hands on any of the above can still take joy in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which arrives on Switch and Switch 2 today, instead. We called Samus' latest adventure "one of the very best Metroid games of all time" in our review, and today, the wait is finally over!