Team 17 has announced Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, an absollutely bonkers party game in which you and 29 other pigeons are tasked to find out who is the 'Ultimate Headbanger'. It will launch on the Switch on October 31st, 2023.

You'll take part in a whole bunch of weird and wonderful musical-themed minigames with your friends, customise your characters with a variety of custom items, and unlock progression bonuses as you make your way through the game.

Here's a stack of info from Team 17:

Minigames:

Grab your friends and battle through minigame madness through online cross platform multiplayer. With 23 minigames across 4 rounds, each Headbangers level contains a new challenge with a stimulating and unique musical twist! Each round escalates in difficulty, progressing musical frenzy until the final round– keep as cool as a coo-cumber and get that bread! Minigames will test your memory, rhythm, reflexes, reaction time and most importantly… your rap ability! Simple controls paired with engaging gameplay, means this musical party is available for all! Customisation:

Design your Pigeon from hundreds of unique items, including outfits, hats, glasses, voices, taunts and more. For every game you play, you earn Crumbs which can be spent in the Shop to purchase full costumes, costume items, taunts, sounds and more! Your Pigeon is your common canvas to mix and match items, allowing players to create and craft your ultimate Pigeon masterpiece, just like the famous painters Pigecasso and Michelangelcrow.

Found yourself at the top of the leader board? Besting your friends? Be sure to spend those hard-earned Crumbs on some in game taunts to rub your wins in your fellow Pigeon’s faces, making your victories so much sweeter! Progression:

Complete challenges to unlock customisation for your pigeon and progress through the in-game battle pass. Collecting Crumbs and XP through in game powerups, extra bonus rounds, and completing rounds will help you be the most stylish bird in the flock! Cross play + Multiplayer:

Play with up to 30 Pigeons on any platform. No matter your friend’s device of choice to play on, you can flock together, battling it out to see who is crowned the Master Headbanger!

Will you be grabbing Headbangers: Rhythm Royale on the Switch? Let us know in the comments below.