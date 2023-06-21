Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, the long-awaited sequel to Detective Pikachu has been brewing for a while, but it's finally coming out on 6th October 2023

Detective Pikachu Returns (quite literally) with Will Arnett voicing the iconic yellow mouse who has a bit of a love for caffeine. It's been five years since this iteration of the Pokémon first graced our screens on 3DS, and now Pikachu and Tim Goodman are returning.

We'll be seeing lots of new Pokémon from more recent generations, alongside many returners such as Ludicolo and many, many more.

