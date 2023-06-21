Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, the long-awaited sequel to Detective Pikachu has been brewing for a while, but it's finally coming out on 6th October 2023
Detective Pikachu Returns (quite literally) with Will Arnett voicing the iconic yellow mouse who has a bit of a love for caffeine. It's been five years since this iteration of the Pokémon first graced our screens on 3DS, and now Pikachu and Tim Goodman are returning.
We'll be seeing lots of new Pokémon from more recent generations, alongside many returners such as Ludicolo and many, many more.
This is breaking news and we'll update this post with new details as we get them.
Comments 13
Looking forward to Detective Pikachu: Tropical Freeze
It’s about time!
Very happy to see Detective Pikachu finally come to Switch. We've been waiting for several years, so I was getting worried that it was cancelled. Detective Pikachu 2 coming as a movie tie-in in the next year or two maybe?
I never played the first one, but always meant to. And the movie was great! I'll be checking this out for sure. Looked a lot of fun, I like the sense of humour and world building.
oh you mean the lame one, not the Ryan Reynolds one
Honestly I didn't enjoy the first one, so I won't be getting this.
I hope the amiibo is re-released....
Looks a little rough at the moment in the voice department, and they didn't show any puzzles. But I'm glad it's finally showed off
I hadn't recognised Will Arnett's voice from the trailer alone (funny as his distinctive voice was something of a running gag in 30 Rock). Hell, I didn't even think they would bother to get a famous voice for the games. He's done a better job than Reynolds in the film, who sounded like he was merely phoning in his lines (man, how I hate stunt-casting in animated films).
Shows a lot of promise though. I'm half-disappointed that they didn't announce an early (shadowdrop-ish) port of the first game to tide us over in the meantime (which I have yet to play, but it's sitting on my shelf... along with the giant amiibo).
So is this the sequel or the original 3DS one?
I won't buy another pokemon game until they shape up.
What's with the graphics?
@Pink_Floyd It's a sequel according to most articles about it including this one.
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...