Revealed as a part of today's Nintendo Direct showcase, Marvelous Europe gave us a first look at Silent Hope, an upcoming action RPG that will be making its way onto Switch from 3rd October.

The game takes place in a world which has been silenced by its king and will see you playing as a team of seven heroes who venture into a series of endless chasms known as The Abyss (ringing any bells?) in an attempt to restore order.

Each journey into The Abyss will consist of making your way through a series of randomised maps, taking on monsters and collecting items so that you can then return to Base Camp (featuring some very round cows) and prepare for your next adventure.

You can find some more details on the game's features and a look at some screens down below.

Key Features Seven Heroes, Seven Unique Fighting Styles – Choose from a motley crew of characters like the well-rounded Wanderer, long-range specialist Archer, or heavy-hitting Warrior to find whose skills suit your playstyle, and embrace new roles and abilities as you gain more experience.

A Home at the Edge of the World – Find new recipes and materials and return to your Base Camp at the edge of The Abyss, where each character has a unique job. From alchemist to blacksmith to cook, each hero brings something different.

Engaging Exploration and Dungeon-Crawling – Experience a new layout each time you enter the enigmatic Abyss, keeping you on your toes every moment. Stay on the lookout for Memory Rifts, where greater rewards and challenges await.

A Vibrant Storybook Aesthetic – With its mournful princess, spellbound kingdom, and everyday heroes, it feels like a fairy tale come to life – right down to the mysteries waiting to be uncovered in the visually stunning underworld.

Pre-orders for the physical version of the game will soon be available via the Marvelous Europe website and will cost the same price as the digital edition at €39.99 / £34.99.