As a part of today's Nintendo Direct showcase, developer Beamdog and publisher Aspyr gave us a first look at MythForce — a first-person roguelike action game that will be launching on Switch later on this year.

The game will see you make your way through a 'Saturday morning cartoon'-inspired world, the Cursed Lands, playing as one of four fantasy heroes from a first-person perspective. There's Victoria the Knight for some close-quarters melee combat, Maggie the Mage for a magical touch, Rico the Rogue for some swift swordplay and Hawkins the Hunter for some long-distance archery.

There's four-player online cooperative play included in this one, so you can assemble your ultimate fantasy fellowship.

From the above trailer, we're really digging the cartoon visuals and seeing the genre from a first-person perspective is always interesting — consider us intrigued...

For a little more information on the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Aspyr:

Key Features

- Star in Your Own Saturday Morning Cartoon: Step into a vibrant and colorful world crafted using the classic aesthetics and techniques of the '80s animation era.

- High Fantasy Swords & Sorcery: Feel the thrill of each swing and the might of each spell as you smite hordes of enemies and emerge victorious in heart-pounding, first-person combat.

- Deep Roguelike Adventure: Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to become even stronger with each playthrough.

- Play Together with Friends: Team up with friends or meet fellow adventurers online to conquer the Cursed Lands together in co-op mode for up to four players.

We don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of "this Fall", so be sure to keep an eye on the official MythForce website over the coming months for any more information.

What do you make of MythForce so far? Let us know in the comments.