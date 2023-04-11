In-person gaming events have gone through a bit of a rough patch over the last few years. E3 is seemingly dead and buried, and although Geoff Keighley is making hay with Summer Game Fest, some publishers are increasingly forgoing physical events for more focused, curated digital showcases.
Nintendo in particular has been especially fixated on its Direct presentations, and it doesn't look as though that's about to change anytime soon. What the company has started, however, is a new in-person event called 'Nintendo Live'.
This handy Nintendo Live 2023 guide will take you through everything you can expect from the event in September, including specific dates, what games to expect, and more. At the time of writing, specific details are admittedly scarce, but we'll be sure to update this guide as and when we receive new information.
Nintendo Live 2023 Guide - Dates & Details
What is Nintendo Live?
Nintendo Live is described as "an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun" by the official website.
It's an in-person event open to the public that made its debut in Kyoto, Japan in 2018. It returned in 2019 before taking a two-year break, then made its way to Tokyo in 2022.
Previous Nintendo Live events contained unique in-person concerts from the likes of Animal Crossing's K.K. Slider and Splatoon 3's musical trio Deep Cut.