When is Nintendo Live 2023?

At the moment, Nintendo Live 2023 is scheduled to take place in September 2023.

We don't know the exact dates at the time of writing, so we'll be sure to keep an eye out for more information in the coming weeks.





Stay tuned for more details: pic.twitter.com/3nqalGUTa0 Announcing #NintendoLive 2023, an in-person event for fans of all ages that will take place in Seattle this September! Experience Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more.Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/0uePw3LHqS April 11, 2023

Okay, and where will it take place?

The first Nintendo Live event in North America will be taking place in Seattle, Washington.

What's happening at Nintendo Live 2023?

There aren't many precise details to go off at the moment, more vague ideas and evidence based on the previous events in Japan. These include game booths, live stage events (including performances, competitions, and "more", character photo ops, and tournaments.

We imagine there'll be plenty of merch to pick up, too — exclusive and otherwise.

Here's what Nintendo itself has said to expect from its 2023 Nintendo Live event:

Games: Have a blast together with popular Nintendo Switch games. Play familiar favorites at your own pace, jump into friendly competitions together, or try something new to you!



Live Stage: Bring your energy and enjoy live stage performances, thrilling competitions, and more.

Photo Ops: Meet and snap a share-worthy picture with some of your favorite Nintendo characters, check out sculptures that faithfully bring in-game worlds to the real world, and other fun stuff.



Tournaments: Cheer on top competitors as they go for the gold in high-level play.

Speaking of sculptures, Nintendo Live 2022 was the first instance we caught a glimpse of the life-size Link statue from Tears of the Kingdom, so that was pretty cool. It would subsequently make its way to Pax East 2023 in North America.

So then, nothing earth-shattering, but some general Nintendo fun for all the family.

Which games will be there?

We're not too sure exactly which games will be at Nintendo Live 2023 yet, since Nintendo hasn't announced anything.

If we're to hazard a guess, we'd say the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, and Mario Strikers: Battle League are all pretty safe bets.

We're not going to rule out some single-player games too, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but we suspect Nintendo will want to focus on multiplayer experiences.

Will I have to pay to attend Nintendo Live 2022?

Probably, yes, though we don't have any information on pricing at this time.

Will any of the events be streamed online?

Possibly! Given that there will be live stage performances and tournaments taking place, we imagine some of the events will be available to watch online, much like the concerts from Nintendo Live 2022. It might not be uploaded day and date, but you should probably expect something a little later down the line.

Here's a peek at the live concert from Nintendo Live 2022 in Japan:

Can we expect a Nintendo Direct at the same time?

Who knows!

September typically brings a Nintendo Direct, but if we were to put bets on it, we'd wager Nintendo probably won't want a Direct presentation to clash with its Nintendo Live event. The latter doesn't seem like it will be focused on upcoming games, but will rather foster the ol' engagement with the Nintendo community in fun ways.

It's worth bearing in mind that PAX West usually happens at the start of September (this year's dates are yet to be announced), and that is also in Seattle. So, we'd imagine that Nintendo is aiming for a date near the end of the month, with PAX West at the beginning, and — potentially — a Direct sometime in the middle.

Repeat, this is all speculation, but looking back to 2021, the September Direct came on 23rd September. In 2022, it was 13th September. You know it makes sense.

Will there be new games announced at Nintendo Live 2023?

It's impossible to say, but it seems improbably. Nintendo will save that stuff for a Direct, although it's not impossible that there will be playable demos of freshly announced games.

Is this why Nintendo chose not to attend E3?

Unlikely. As we've mentioned, Nintendo has been focusing on its Direct presentations to showcase its upcoming games, but regardless of that, Nintendo Live doesn't seem like the kind of event to expect big announcements from.

Is Nintendo Live the new Space World?

Pah! No, probably not. It's about as close an alternative as we're ever likely to get, mind.

For those unaware, Space World was a trade show that Nintendo hosted from 1989 to 2001 (though it was called Shoshinkai until 1997). The most famous Space World event probably came in its final year, during which the GameCube and Super Mario Sunshine were showcased, along with the first proper glimpse at The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Nintendo Live 2023 is more likely to focus on the Nintendo community itself and we don't expect to see any major announcements at the event itself. Still, stranger things have happened...

How many times did you type 'Nintendo Life' instead of 'Nintendo Live' above?

Too many. 'Nintendo Love' snuck in there, too.

Do let us know in the comments if you've got any specific questions regarding Nintendo Live 2023 you'd like us to address. In the meantime, will you be looking to attend? Share your thoughts.