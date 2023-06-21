Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Penny's Big Breakaway is a brand new 3D platformer announced during today's Nintendo Direct presentation. It's coming to Switch in 'early 2024' and is being developed by the team behind the excellent Sonic Mania.

In Penny's Big Breakaway, you'll be teaming up with Yo-Yo to perform outrageous acrobatic tricks to traverse 12 stunning, colourful worlds.

Here's some more official info on the new release:

"In this 3D platforming adventure from the team behind Sonic Mania, you’ll explore the bright and colorful world of Macaroon as Penny and her newly animated friend, Yo-Yo. Perform stylish, acrobatic tricks to avoid the clutches of the grouchy Emperor Eddie and his massive horde of pushy penguins in Story Mode.



"Power up Yo-Yo to protect Penny and put your speed running skills to the test in Time Attack Mode to unlock special items and complete secret stages. Penny’s Big Breakaway launches on Nintendo Switch early next year."

Are you up for a new 3D platformer on Switch? Looks decent to us! Let us know your thoughts.