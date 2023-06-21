Penny's Big Breakaway is a brand new 3D platformer announced during today's Nintendo Direct presentation. It's coming to Switch in 'early 2024' and is being developed by the team behind the excellent Sonic Mania.
In Penny's Big Breakaway, you'll be teaming up with Yo-Yo to perform outrageous acrobatic tricks to traverse 12 stunning, colourful worlds.
Here's some more official info on the new release:
"In this 3D platforming adventure from the team behind Sonic Mania, you’ll explore the bright and colorful world of Macaroon as Penny and her newly animated friend, Yo-Yo. Perform stylish, acrobatic tricks to avoid the clutches of the grouchy Emperor Eddie and his massive horde of pushy penguins in Story Mode.
"Power up Yo-Yo to protect Penny and put your speed running skills to the test in Time Attack Mode to unlock special items and complete secret stages. Penny’s Big Breakaway launches on Nintendo Switch early next year."
Are you up for a new 3D platformer on Switch? Looks decent to us! Let us know your thoughts.
Comments 17
I was already loving the look of this, and then they said its from the Sonic Mania Team? SOLD.
This looks really good actually. reminds me of the N64 platformers (which were my bread and butter) so I will wait on reviews but I am very interested.
I hope this one is good, because it looked promising.
This might be the most underrated announcement of the Direct
With the pedigree of developer behind this announcement, and the shortage of 3D platformers on Switch, count me excited.
I was really captivated by the bright, bubbly look and feel of the game on first glance.
But once revealed that it's developed by the Sonic Mania team? It became a mandatory purchase for me. Day 1.
I'm happy for the Sonic Mania. Glad that they can use their resources to make new content. This is, what we need, new concepts and characters.
One of the new games not part of pre-existing franchises that piqued my interest the most, now I can see why (other than me loving 3D platformers, but that's beside the point)!
Hm, this one actually might be up my alley. I just hope it gets a physical release at some point. And HOPEFULLY not a limited one at that either. Limited Run Games...?
I'm lookin' at you...
I will definitely keep an eye on this.
Looks awesome! Definitely waiting for reviews.
Was excited to see this but I've been let down by most 3D games of late, Yooka-Laylee, Balen, so I'll wait and see.
This game looks pretty solid, I may go for it. I still have lots of other platforming games to jump through though, hah...
@rjejr Yooka Laylee was not nearly as bad as Balan and you know it.
Honestly this surprised me, looks great, not a big fan of the character design though, could have been better, so unfortunately I see this game being a hidden forgotten gem in the future like many of the N64 platformers that were good but without a memorable protagonist.
The movement options of this platformer looks amazing, its so unique but yet ties in with the character so well being tricks on his Yo-yo.
The bad character design gets in the way of what looks like a very fun game here.
Tap here to load 17 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...