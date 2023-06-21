Square Enix let the Bunny out of the bag a little earlier than planned, but today's Nintendo Direct confirmed that RPG fans should be excited. Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a gorgeous HD-2D-esque remake of the classic 1998 PS1 action RPG from tri-Ace. And it's launching on Switch on 2nd November.
With enhanced pixel art visuals and stunning 3D environments to create a unique world, Star Ocean: The Second Story R allows you to play through the game as one of two characters — Claude C. Kenny and Rena Lanford. Each character has a slightly different perspective on the story, and you'll be able to recruit different characters depending on who you pick.
Blending space-faring travel with medieval fantasy worlds, Star Ocean: The Second Story is one of the most popular entries in tri-Ace's Star Ocean series. And we won't have to wait long to revisit this classic. The remake is coming with brand new art, rearranged music from the game's composer (Motoi Sakuraba), and the ability to pick between the English and Japanese dub. Here are all of the key features to expect, as listed on the eShop page:
KEY FEATURES
- Fantasy and Science Fiction collide in a unique visual style
From dangerous dungeons to bustling towns, the world of STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is depicted in a stunning 2.5D style that combines beautiful 3D graphics with nostalgic 2D pixel characters.
- Experience a story with dual protagonists
Start your journey with either Claude or Rena. Depending on your choice, the perspectives and the allies you can recruit will change.
Get to know party members via the unique Private Actions system, grow relationships and unlock various endings.
New character illustrations have also been created by long-term series artist Yukihiro Kajimoto.
- Thrilling, visually explosive battles!
Enjoy fast-paced combat and use new mechanics to strategically defeat foes.
“Break” by continuously dealing damage and order your allies to follow-up with an Assault Action to deal massive damage.
- Pair powerful gear with a plethora of skills
Customize party progression with a large selection of skills, including Cooking, Art, Metalcraft, and many more. Build up to Specialty levels and master the enhanced Item Creation system to craft ultimate equipment with different effects.
- Japanese and English voiceover
All event scenes are now fully voiced using the same voice cast from the original game. In addition, the dialogue from STAR OCEAN SECOND EVOLUTION (2008) is also included and can be selected.
- An iconic soundtrack rearranged by Motoi Sakuraba
All tracks have been re-composed, including full-band performance and strings sound. Exploration and movie scenes themes also have new recordings that take them to even greater heights.
- 3 difficulty modes
Pick EARTH for a relaxing journey, GALAXY for a satisfying challenge or UNIVERSE… if you’re brave enough to really put your skills to the test.
[image:2\3|4,5][/image]
Have you played Star Ocean: The Second Story (or Second Evolution) before? What do you think of this Remake? Crash land in the comments and let us know.
Comments 19
Highlight of the Direct for me. This looks awesome!
I'm gonna die so much. But I can't wait!
Don't know anything about this but I thought it looked great. Anyone played the original?
I had never heard about this game before the articles about it here on Nintendo Life, but now that I've seen it I'm definitely looking forward to it, too!
I gave this a hard pass back in the PS1 era but I'm willing to try this again now with the HD2D graphics. It looks really good.
I’m planning also getting this! My backlog will never be finished…
As someone who has never played the series at all, do you need to play the games in order or is this one completely standalone?
One of my favorite PS1 JRPGs. Hopefully this and First Departure will get a physical release so I can stop eyeing those overpriced PSP releases that I passed on forever ago.
Star Ocean was a blast back in 98, can't wait to relive the adventure.
The only RPG game I had patience to play till the end!
@BenAV There's a chronological order to them though they have different casts and are typically set quite far apart from each other. The order isn't the release order, you should be able to Google up an image showing the correct order.
I thought it looked quite nice. I'll wait for reviews, but I'm interested!
3 non-connecting art styles mashed up together looked atrocious to me.
Looks really good, I love the aesthetic they went with. Another one I'm picking up day 1, just hoping for a physical version because the previous one was only digital which sucked.
That's what I'm talking about baybeeee hype train let's goooooo!!!
Any word of a physical edition?
I was really excited until I saw it. Is it just me or do the sprites colors seem very bland and blend into the scenery. I don’t like the character portraits either. Oh well, still picking this up day one.
Now I know what Nate the Hate meant with him saying that it's a more impressive effort than that of the prior entry.
I expected to find the trailer here...
Tap here to load 19 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...