Square Enix let the Bunny out of the bag a little earlier than planned, but today's Nintendo Direct confirmed that RPG fans should be excited. Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a gorgeous HD-2D-esque remake of the classic 1998 PS1 action RPG from tri-Ace. And it's launching on Switch on 2nd November.

With enhanced pixel art visuals and stunning 3D environments to create a unique world, Star Ocean: The Second Story R allows you to play through the game as one of two characters — Claude C. Kenny and Rena Lanford. Each character has a slightly different perspective on the story, and you'll be able to recruit different characters depending on who you pick.

Blending space-faring travel with medieval fantasy worlds, Star Ocean: The Second Story is one of the most popular entries in tri-Ace's Star Ocean series. And we won't have to wait long to revisit this classic. The remake is coming with brand new art, rearranged music from the game's composer (Motoi Sakuraba), and the ability to pick between the English and Japanese dub. Here are all of the key features to expect, as listed on the eShop page:

KEY FEATURES - Fantasy and Science Fiction collide in a unique visual style

From dangerous dungeons to bustling towns, the world of STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is depicted in a stunning 2.5D style that combines beautiful 3D graphics with nostalgic 2D pixel characters.

- Experience a story with dual protagonists

Start your journey with either Claude or Rena. Depending on your choice, the perspectives and the allies you can recruit will change.

Get to know party members via the unique Private Actions system, grow relationships and unlock various endings.

New character illustrations have also been created by long-term series artist Yukihiro Kajimoto. - Thrilling, visually explosive battles!

Enjoy fast-paced combat and use new mechanics to strategically defeat foes.

“Break” by continuously dealing damage and order your allies to follow-up with an Assault Action to deal massive damage. - Pair powerful gear with a plethora of skills

Customize party progression with a large selection of skills, including Cooking, Art, Metalcraft, and many more. Build up to Specialty levels and master the enhanced Item Creation system to craft ultimate equipment with different effects. - Japanese and English voiceover

All event scenes are now fully voiced using the same voice cast from the original game. In addition, the dialogue from STAR OCEAN SECOND EVOLUTION (2008) is also included and can be selected. - An iconic soundtrack rearranged by Motoi Sakuraba

All tracks have been re-composed, including full-band performance and strings sound. Exploration and movie scenes themes also have new recordings that take them to even greater heights.

- 3 difficulty modes

Pick EARTH for a relaxing journey, GALAXY for a satisfying challenge or UNIVERSE… if you’re brave enough to really put your skills to the test.

Have you played Star Ocean: The Second Story (or Second Evolution) before? What do you think of this Remake? Crash land in the comments and let us know.