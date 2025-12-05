Now that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally in the wild (still feels weird to be able to type that) and given that it's another excellent entry in this phenomenal series, you may well be feeling like now's the time for some fancy Metroid merch.

Well, say no more because (and thanks to Forbes for the heads-up) Bandai Spirits has announced a very appealing diecast 'Samus Aran in Varia Suit' model that's got us morphing in and out of ball mode furiously over here. Whatever that means.

Yes, yes, it is very nice. We agree. Standing at 21cm, there's a whole lot of lovely diecast metal here, and with lights accentuating all of the most important and iconic elements, such as Samus' great big cannon (so batteries required). We've also got lots of nice moveable joints, so you can recreate all your most frequent in-game poses (for this writer that's just Samus' death pose).

We've been over on the official website, and the price is set at 30,800 yen (that's around £148 or $198) and you can also pre-order on the official Nintendo site. However! Fly in the ointment klaxon. The pre-orders, which went live yesterday AM, are Japan-only for now. Although we can't see it being very long before you're able to get yourself one imported from either the main Bandai Spirits website or another vendor.

The expected release date for the model is May 2026. Ooooft. It would have looked so good on top of the Christmas tree, too. Maybe next year.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Liking the look of Bandai Spirits' take on Samus Aran? Make sure to let us know!