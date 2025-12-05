PC Gamer this week held its annual PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase - revealing all sorts of "exciting projects" currently in development.

Although the focus was on PC, many of the games announced and revealed will also be coming to other platforms including the Switch and Switch 2. We already highlighted one of these titles and here's what else was featured during the show.

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift - Switch 2 (Early 2026)

"The original Carmageddon spirit of vehicular mayhem has been refined and redesigned. We looked at the past and the present to create a visceral, fast and accessible form of combat racing."

Memories In Orbit - Switch 2 & Switch (20th January 2026)

"Venture through a massive spaceship, face ruthless machines, and uncover the secrets of the Vessel while reclaiming your lost memories"

Grave Seasons - Switch (2026)