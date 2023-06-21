Nintendo has announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a brand new mainline 2D Super Mario game for the Nintendo Switch, launching October 20th, 2023.
The game will feature multiplayer and allow players to take on the role of Mario, Peach, Toad, Luigi, and Yoshi. New power-ups will also be added, including one that turns Mario into... and elephant?!
Heck, we're here for it!
Will you be grabbing Super Mario Bros. Wonder when it launches on Switch? Let us know with a comment down below.
Comments 127
switch 2 announcement is imminent. OR NOT. It looks awesome. Day one!
Finally a new 2D Mario with new gameplay and a new creative artstyle.
Looking forward to it
Mario fans are eating well!
This looks absolutely incredible.
I was grinning from ear to ear watching this trailer. And I'm beyond stoked it's launching in October.
I’ll admit this blindsided me at the end. Definitely would love to get this.
Mario's Hallucinogenic Adventure
Nintendo is really embracing the shroom aspect of Mario. Bring on the acid trip!
It looks interesting, and it's nice to not have another New Super Mario Bros. game
Not massive on the name. Should change it to Super Mario Wonderland
But the game looks chaotic and fun
Holy lord this direct is loaded
Super Mario Stuff You Can't Make In Mario Maker.
After 17 years of nothing but "New" Super Mario Bros. games, this is a long overdue refresh.
As a huge Mario fan, this was the highlight of the Direct. Didn't think a Mario game could up the charm factor than they've already have. But this trailer had me smiling from start to finish. Can't wait 😁
Funny how the powerup that makes you trip out isn't a mushroom. Nintendo probably had a few discussions regarding that.
Um...
I don't like the old live system. 😟
Not really hyped with another 2D Mario games.
Maybe... maybe I can consider this game from garage sale, used condition.
Two thoughts
1) that's some very... animated animation
2) I'm surprised Daisy is playable.
Seems like a worthwhile successor to the New Mario Bros games
Absolutely amazing. That's all I can say. The art direction is sublime.
THEY DROPPED THE NEW
IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING
SUPER MARIO BROS FIIIIIIIIIIVVVVVEEEEE
This game game looks absolutely insane, could almost not follow the gameplay at times. Very very excited!
Always up for more 2D Mario. And I quite like the toads being replaced by Peach and Daisy
Still have not given up hope for a "New Super Mario All-Stars" before the Switch is retired
Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks so wacky and fun. No more sterile New Super Mario Bros. I also love that Daisy is finally playable in a Mario platformer!
Can't wait to spend $100 for vouchers for this and SMRPG.
It looks really wonderful. I'll be picking this up day one.
I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS
Daisy playable finally? Okay, I'm interesting in giving this a try.
Overall, this looks really pretty.
I find it hard to get too excited for 2D Mario games anymore to be honest but it looks decent enough. A bit more of a change up compared to the New SMB. games that grew pretty stale.
I don’t like the character models they look like cheap moble game characters, hope they change them, other than that everything else looks fine..
Regardless or whether or not you like the game, I think we can all agree that closing the Direct with this was the most Nintendo thing that’s happened all year
This looks like a ton of fun. I liked the NSMB series, but they were getting stale. I love the new art style.
It’s like Bizarro New Super Mario Bros. What reality is this?
This looked unreal. They got real weird with it. Probably get this day one.
looks good imo.Might get it eventually.
I haven't been excited for a new 2D Mario in decades! Good to see they breaking the old formula!
Also DAISY IS PLAYABLE!!! HELL YEAH
Waahoooooo
Wonder Fullllllll
Really liking the art style here. Looks similar to the old clay design of mario and bowser on the nintendo power first and last magazines
Elephant Mario looks so off brand.
Could be selling cheap candy.
Mario finally does shrooms after all these years.
Looks absolutely incredible. The fact that everything looks so weird and wacky and...different...! God, it feels so go to see something fresh from this series again!
The elephant side is a pathway to many abilities, some considered to be unnatural.
Newer Super Mario Bros. (More psychedelic than usual). Looks alright, but it was a bit of a letdown, at least for me. Still looking forward to playing it, and I've got to admit Mario the Badass Elephant was surprising.
@anti-matter, do you like anything apart from very obscure girlie games though? 🤔
This game looks really nice, not what I expected in the least but I'm already really happy with it. And they FINALLY stepped away from the New art style, thankfully. And now they can also add a new art style in Super Mario Maker 2 to make "Additional Art Styles" no longer a lie. 😂
Finally, they made Daisy playable. Boy, it really takes Nintendo such a long time to give other characters a chance to shine. King K. Rool is only now playable in Smash, Daisy only now gets a playing role in a main line game. And others such as Zelda are still not playable in her own series.
It looks really good. Another fine addition to my Switch collection.
A new "2d" Mario! Let's go!
AN ACTUALLY UNIQUE-LOOKING 2D MARIO THANK YOU GOD
This somehow radiates even more absurdity than Mario Land 2 and I couldn't be happier, absolute belter of a closing announcement and I'm so happy to be excited for a 2D Mario again!
also....w h a t
Switch 2 in 2024 feels really relevant right now
I'll be buying this immediately along with Sonic Superstars as soon as they launch.
yes yes yes!!! i love this!
I know many folks wanted Odyssey 2 or the next 3d Mario but I was interested for the next 2d Mario installment all this time. And Mario Wonder, which does not look like another NSMB game, not a maker but a brand new 2d game on its own right.
@Johnny44
Did you mean girlie games like Style Savvy or Fashion Dreams?
Yes, indeed.
The art style is BEAUTIFUL. There was 4 Yoshis at some point, not just being ridden on but actually playable (main character? or "wonder" where the other characters transform into them temporarily?) and DAISY IS PLAYABLE. omgomgomg
I started to get so sick of the "new" series and the art style was so "meh" to me, but this.. THIS. Wow, looks great. Between this and Sonic Superstars, I'm eatin' good.
Am I the only one who thinks this looks like a mobile game with all those “excellent” and “great” encouragements each time you make a jump? It is just so off brand and weird… and not in a good way. The elephant is so random.
Looks amazing! Great Direct!
We expected a new 2d Mario game from the rumours but no way did we expect it like this! Love how quirky and creative it is, I can see this game doing very well.
Nintendo is taking the gloves off this year for real.
This game is going to sell like crazy
And Daisy. Also why they still call it Super Mario Bros., it should had just been called Super Mario Wonder a.k.a. SMW. Wait SMW is Super Mario World, I see why they won't do it.
The only great announcement this entire direct for me.. Welp, at least I have one major Switch game to look forward too this year lol.
Hyped as I can ever be, lets go!
No way, is that Daisy as a playable character too? Day 1.
This is Mario's answer to Sonic Superstars, huh?
This is the Mario Wonder Boy game!
I like it!
But I don´t $60-like it.
This is awsome! Cant wait to play
Oh hell yeah, new Mario game!
@Serpenterror maybe if it were called Super Mario Wonder World.
That Horton Mario needs to be a figure, amiibo or otherwise.
Only thing I probably don't like so far is Mario's running animation, and I cannot believe that's something I'd have an issue with in a Mario game. Feels like he's trying to imitate Sonic or something.
Yes. It looks great!
Adios “New” Super Mario Bros flat, bland, backgrounds. You will not be missed 👋
Bring on the psychedelia!!
Genuinely looks like the best 2D Mario I've ever seen! Mario's gone full drugs, and I love it!
Well I expected to see a new 2d Mario game, but I didn't expect to see this!
This is WONDERFUL
Not a fan of 2D games and I probably wouldn’t bother to play this solo but it’s a great looking family game which I don’t think we’ve had in over 6 years since Wii U. My kids and I played a few on Switch but my wife only likes Mario Kart and the Mario games with the kids.
Made the Direct for me, that’s for sure.
Getting real rom hack vibes.
@Ryu_Niiyama Agreed! At tis rate, I will be poor by the end of the year, lol!
“Hi, I’m Daisy!” Yes. Yes you are. (presses A to select)
Also, is elephant Mario a deep cut reference to something? Did I dream it? Did I touch that wonder flower?
Super Mario: Magic Mushrooms. Our hero has fallen on hard times, guys. He's started using again. Pray for him. 😭
It actually has a splash of personality compared to the “new” series.
I never knew there was a Mariophant sized hole in my life. don't know what the team was on when making this but I couldn't stop laughing.😂🤣
Love the new art Style, Mario looks wonderful, very faithful to the original 2D art work.
Day one.
And I thought that TOTK was going to be my las Nintendo Switch game…
I'm still excited for Sonic Superstars, but I feel Nintendo really stole Sega's thunder with this announcement.
@HarmanSmith I'm hoarding until BF but I swear it feels like all the major money making franchises have gotten something between last year and this year. Should keep good momentum.
This Direct was great and I have so many new games to wait for.
I'm already loving the look and gameplay of this game.
All I can say is, well done Nintendo. At last, an exciting direct. They really want to squeeze as much as they can out of the Switch before the inevitable successor next year. Mission accomplished. Super Mario RPG and Wonder!? Yes please.
Oh wow, this is really a "New" Super Mario Bros, XD
And it looks very interesting, in a moment I thought, "Mario as Alice in Wonderland"?, And well, the name in the game really fits with those brilliant, colorful, rare and chaotic worlds; and it will arrive soon, well, this year, great!! ^^
Daisy is again playable, Wonderful!!!! (Mario Run her debut returns)
""The game will feature multiplayer and allow players to take on the role of Mario, Peach, Toad, Luigi, and Yoshi.""
No love for Daisy from you guys (@Olliemar28)?! u.u
I haven't bought a Mario game in a long long time. this will change that
IT'S NOT A "NEW" SUPER MARIO BROS GAME! Finally! My one fear for a possible 2D Mario return was that they just made New Super Mario Bros Switch with the same artstyle and the same level design motifs and the same music... And that isn't the case at least.
Day 1. Nelly the elephant
I've already put in for PTO on this day!!!!
This looks very fun!
But not sure if it's just me… why I feel Ubisoft or some people from the Rayman Legends team is involved?
One of my favorite Nintendo Direct announcements for sure! Absolutely thrilled; we've been due for a completely new 2D entry for some time.
I'm also glad they finally dropped the "New" branding.
Super Mario: Finally the Mushrooms have Kicked In
One thing I'll say is that there was obviously great effort put into the animation, but it's weird how Mario's eyes are sort of painted on and stuck looking forward, even when he's approaching something right at his feet. It's something you couldn't notice with a small sprite or a SD model but in HD on a big screen it's very noticeable and weird.
Ultimately, This is a game people are going to have to play to appreciate. Just looking at it, the game seems only like a half-step improvement over the very tired "New" series, but if the central mechanic is "touch this special item and random things start happening" then it's going to be a ton of wild fun to experience. I would love it if the random "wonders" are genuinely randomized but that might be a bit too much to ask.
I'll definitely get this. And after my kids monopolize the game I will even get a chance to try it.
It looks really fun. Very much looking forward to trying this one. Playable Daisy too!
I wasn't so hyped for a 2D Mario game since 2008. This looks incredible.
@T0mizawa "Rayman Legends"
My thought as well, especially with the final shot, where the talking flower says "that goomba looks so serene" just before Mario punts it out of frame. That kind of humor is right up the Rayman alley.
I thought the Peach game was the rumored 2D Mario so I didn't see this coming...
... and even if I did I certainly didn't expect it to be so wacky, wonderful (as Professor Oak would say) because of that and all the playable characters incredibly including Daisy (along with Yoshi, surprised you didn't mention it in your comment @Yosher)!
@JohnnyMind If it makes you feel better, my heart skipped a beat the moment Yoshi was shown to be not just in the game but also FULLY PLAYABLE. That made me incredibly happy!!
Though it also scares me because I don't know if we should be expecting Elephant Yoshi now.
Looks fantastic!
Looks I’ll be getting another NSO voucher to pre order this and Super Mario RPG remake up.
I'd go for the vouchers, except those are for digital-only.
Love the art style and gimmick. Day one purchase.
Wow. Not only it's a 2D game, but it isn't part of the "NEW" Mario platformer series. So much effort was put into the game from the gameplay, environments, and visuals. I'm so happy those bland and simple Mario platformers have finally ended.
Feels like the first time since Mario made the jump to 3D that a 2D Mario game has the same zaniness and creativity as the 3D Mario games.
Wonderful announcement.
I was really hoping for TOTK dlc as that's literally all I'm playing atm, after today's Direct I feel Mario fever kicking in, wasn't expecting that
The plastic graphics and silly music look and sound very "New Super Mario Bros." which I'm not a big fan of. The "crazy" mode reminded me of Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island when Yoshis touch Fuzzy. It's not the same but the idea of things getting crazy is similar.
@thenikdavies definitely a missed opportunity for sure!
Elephant Mario? Sign me up.
They’re just adding stuff to put in Mario maker 3.
At this point it’s fairly obvious they’re putting all their main dev work into a new console.
This is obviously a “gap filler” so they have something for Xmas, which doesn’t require too many developers.
Finally ...That's all I needed.
@Yosher Oh that's inevitable XD but I'll absolutely take it if it means having Yoshi as an actual playable character (even just not abandoning Yoshis at the end of levels would've been great, but this is much, much better)!
Looks awesome. Loving elephant Mario.
The elephant power up is going to be VERY popular on the internet.
Also, Zippo was right about the 2d Mario game just like he was about Dread.
There's always gotta be those who have to search for something to whine about.
@JohnnyMind Couldn't agree more! And it looks like you can even ride Yoshis controlled by other players if I saw the footage correctly- wonder how that's going to work.
Oy vey this one looked amazing. Music was sooooooo good.
Looks amazing, some very interesting animation, looks somewhat stop-motion at times. I'm in.
This looks sooooo much better than the new series. There is going to be a scrap between this and Sonic Superstars. Both look brill. Retro platformer fans are eating well this year
@Axecon it looks like the current switch will continue well into 2024.
Sorry if someone else already said this here (I'll come back and read the hundreds of comments later when I have more time) but with the art style and some of the specific poses and expressions, it feels like Nintendo took some inspiration / paid homage to the Nintendo Power clay Mario art? If so, that's really cool.
I had to watch the footage three times and I am definitely now down with the art style. I don't have or want one yet, but I bet it would look sweet on an OLED switch. Looking fwd to it.
Really nice! I hope it's more like the Wii one and plays really well. Have been waiting forever for a new Mario game that wasn't a sports game. This is looking good!
Having Daisy playable is something they should've done already, but a nice surprise she's in this! Hopefully I saw Yoshi playable right.
I wasn't really expecting a 3D Mario game in this Nintendo Direct, but I'm guessing 3D Mario really will be next year, since it's already due, it'd be strange if it's even longer then that.
This looks super fun! I love that they’re doing something original with 2D Mario again!
@Yosher My guess is that it will be more or less like carrying people in the New games except for Yoshis being able to still "attack" etc. since they're not carrying them with their hands.
This looks absolutely SUPERB!
I knew there would come a day when Mario would just start doing actual shrooms.
I've been itching to play a new 2D Mario game and this looks great. Looks like they finally moved away from the NSMB art style and this one just has a different feel to it which I like.
Also getting to play as Peach and Daisy is the right move.
