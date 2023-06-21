Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a brand new mainline 2D Super Mario game for the Nintendo Switch, launching October 20th, 2023.

The game will feature multiplayer and allow players to take on the role of Mario, Peach, Toad, Luigi, and Yoshi. New power-ups will also be added, including one that turns Mario into... and elephant?!

Heck, we're here for it!

Will you be grabbing Super Mario Bros. Wonder when it launches on Switch? Let us know with a comment down below.