Princess Peach will be taking centre stage in her very own Switch game in 2024.

Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, Princess Peach's new game doesn't have a name just yet, and we have very few details on it at the time of its reveal. However, it looks to be a 2D side-scrolling platformer where Peach gets her powers by changing her outfits — as seen towards the end of the trailer.

Princess Peach is poised to take the spotlight in a brand new #NintendoSwitch game next year! pic.twitter.com/oCuc9XNpLx June 21, 2023

It looks rather lovely, with some Paper Mario-esque backgrounds that fold away. This is the first game since Super Princess Peach on the DS in 2005 where Peach has played the starring role.

Hopefully, we'll get more information on this game soon, but we'll update you as soon as we know more. In the meantime, tell us what you think of this first look at the game in the comments.