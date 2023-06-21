Princess Peach will be taking centre stage in her very own Switch game in 2024.
Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, Princess Peach's new game doesn't have a name just yet, and we have very few details on it at the time of its reveal. However, it looks to be a 2D side-scrolling platformer where Peach gets her powers by changing her outfits — as seen towards the end of the trailer.
It looks rather lovely, with some Paper Mario-esque backgrounds that fold away. This is the first game since Super Princess Peach on the DS in 2005 where Peach has played the starring role.
Hopefully, we'll get more information on this game soon, but we'll update you as soon as we know more. In the meantime, tell us what you think of this first look at the game in the comments.
Comments 52
This came unexpected. I love it!
Stoked that Peach is getting a new game! Hope it doesn't involve emotions again.
Yes please and thank you! Sign me up for day one, the premise looks very very charming.
VERY Excited. We didn't see much, but day 1. Peach is one of my favourite characters and always wanted her to have another proper adventure! When I saw how big a role she had in the movie and how they added to her character lore I really hoped it would lead to another game for her. Any first party Nintendo platformer is a must buy from me.
I actually thought that this was the 2D Mario game. Oh how wrong I was. 😅
This kinda gave me Mario is missing vibes. Hopefully I’m wrong.
Between this, SMRPG, and Wonder it's a really good day for Peach fans.
Need to see more before I'm going to pass judgement.
I have no idea what we saw to be honest.
Probably going to be good though isn't it?
I’m so unbelievably excited for this haha. It’s rare that Peach gets to shine, so I’m excited to see how this is. Definitely a day 1 purchase for me
The only big highlight for me, because this was not a game, that was leaked. After the negative feedback of Super Princess Peach, I thought Nintendo was done by giving Peach her own series.
I'm curious, could it be Super Princess Peach 2?
This burly young man loved Super Princess Peach, and this burly old fart is super excited for this.
This was easily the highlight of the Direct for me... that was until they announced the new WarioWare with motion controls!!!!!!
Probably the best Direct for me since the Iwata days. (RIP)
They should have given Daisy her own game. Luckily she is in Wonder
But I also loved Super Princess Peach on the DS, so I'll get this as well
I wish they showed a little more. I don't really feel like I even know what kind of game this is.
Great day to be a Mario fan 😊😊
Looked interesting. Not enough to make a purchase decision yet.
Looks better than Wonder.
After Super Princess Peach I honestly didn't expect them to give her another shot at her own game, but I'm glad they're doing it anyway. Game looks pretty good.
Is THAT song going to be abused during the marketing campaign?
My daughters have been after for a new Peach game, pretty much forever (Super Princess Peach came out before they was born)
Very cool aesthetic in my opinion. Nice to see them not do the NSMB style anymore.
This was one of the biggest surprises of the Direct. I'm very happy to see Peach get her own game for the first time in years.
Not gonna lie, the switch still looks to have a good amount of juice left in it. Everyone acting like we absolutely NEED a successor asap, but after this direct I could definitely make it another year with just the switch if necessary.
This was an extremely pleasant surprise! Never thought they'd return to the concept of a Princess Peach game after the middling reception to the last one, but by god it looks like they've taken all of that criticism and made something truly special. The stage aesthetic especially is giving me major Mario 3 vibes, awesome stuff!
Yaay...!
Super Princess Peach 2 (or whatever the subtitoe will be). 😃
Yes yes yes.
Waaaaahoooooooo
First Peach solo game since the mid-2000s, lets go!
I loved the first game. Didn’t one of her powers involve crying?
Definitely the out of left field game of the Direct! I’d like to see where this is going!
Excited for this! Perhaps the Mario Movie inspired this, seeing how she had a very prominent and strong role. This and Wonder is definitely a step in the right direction. For too many years Ninty have played it too safe with the same stuff.
I'm actually more interested in this than in SMB Wonder. By what little has been shown, it seems to be more laid-back than your usual Mario game. Is it being developed by EPD? In any case, nice to see Peach get her own 3D game just like Luigi and Toad did with Luigi's Mansion and Captain Toad. Looking forward to it.
I was hoping Rosalina to get her own game but Peach getting one is okay. It's her 2nd outing so hopefully Nintendo is cooking something good with her.
Looks good so far from the clip. Definitely something to look forward to.
This was such a surprise, really didn't expect a new game starring mainly/exclusively(?) Peach and I'm all for it!
@Greatluigi Same, they really got us!
Not sure what it is yet, but im excited nonetheless
I really want to see more of this! It looks very promising.
Super Princess Peach 2: The Scepter's return
Now seriously, how random that they are giving her another chance of having a game with her as the star tho, specially since Super Princess Peach wasn't... amazing. Very curious how it turns out.
I'm more interested in the new 2D Mario game but I won't discard getting this one. I just need to see more gameplay.
I'm actually looking forward to this. I love Peach, but Super Princess Peach did her dirty. Hope this is better.
I'm loving all the design choices, from the ponytail to the background being made of theater props (like Paper Mario). Curious about the transformations. I'm hoping this is either an action game or action RPG
This is exciting news. Love seeing the Mario characters getting their own games to star in.
"looks to be a 2D side-scrolling platformer" Did we see the same teaser, because all I saw was 3D movement in the trailer with no sign of platforming
@Ryu_Niiyama no, no this one will make use of the other facet of the female experience: dress-up.
So good, it feels very girlish and I love it.
@Eel I'm frowning at you right now.
Edit: I know you are joking but we have enough idiots that think being a female is superficial/dress up...so I can't find that funny.
Please just let it resolve Perry’s story somehow. ;o;
Happy to see Peach get the spotlight again. I hope that Rosalina and Daisy have notable roles, if not be playable. Yes, I know Daisy is already in Wonder!
@Ryu_Niiyama hah, it is indeed an ironic take on it.
Though it seems they might be somewhat going that route, judging by the theater environment and magical transformation at the end. (Though it’s worth considering neither element is new to the universe, so it would be harsh to judge the game so early on)
Looking forward for this!
Interesting thing I noticed is that this and the Luigi mansion remaster were not stared as coming to Switch, but instead “are in development”.
I think it’s all but certain these games are going to be exclusive to the Super Ultra Nintendo Switch Cube!
Don't think we've had a main Peach game since the DS. This sounds excellent to me!
About time they made another Peach game, looks pretty cool. Will for sure pick this up whenever it comes out
I am now pleased about Super Mario Wonder (even if it's yet another 2D Mario, it looks quality and I have loved them all), but I am more interested in how this turns out. It's a good call by Nintendo actually.
