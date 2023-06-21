Today's Nintendo Direct has given us a first proper look at Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Split into two halves — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk — we don't have release dates for either part of the DLC, but we've seen some of the brand new environments and some new and returning Pokémon.

The Teal Mask is launching in Autumn 2023 and is set in a verdant, mountainous area. Sentret, Poochyena, and Yanma are just a couple of the returning 'mons we'll be seeing.





Available to buy now: pic.twitter.com/skEKNoYLUz Attention Trainers! Get a first look at gameplay from #PokemonScarletViolet 's paid DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – releasing from this autumn!Available to buy now: https://t.co/hjRkwTLxxe June 21, 2023

The Indigo Disk will follow in Winter 2023 and takes place in an underwater Terrarium-style world. Metagross, Milotic, and Alolan Exeggutor make appearances, along with a handful of other favourites. We also got a look at the new Legendary Pokémon.