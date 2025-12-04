If you're diving into Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on the Switch or Switch 2 this week, you might want to make a mental note of this before you reach the endgame.

As pointed out by GameSpot's reviewer Steve Watts, Samus' new adventure gets to a point towards the end where (spoiler alert) there's no point of return. And once you're locked in, there really is no going back, and you'll potentially be unable to 100% the game. Here's the situation:

"When I was ready to proceed to the endgame, I got the usual warnings about a point of no return, but I had figured I could always load an older save to go back and do more exploring to pick up power-ups that I missed... But the auto-save now has me locked into the final area with no such apparent option, and my regular save slot--the one that activates when Samus steps into a save station--has been overwritten with a Mission Complete, so loading it prompts me to start a new game."

The solution to this is to make a copy of your existing save before you dive into the final part of the game, "or opt not to overwrite with a Mission Complete save" – so you can keep chipping away at scans and items after you've rolled the credits. As noted by the same source, there's always a chance Nintendo and Retro could address this in a future update.