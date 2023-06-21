Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars, Squaresoft and Nintendo's wonderfully charming SNES RPG, is getting a full-blown remake on Switch, and it's launching on 17th November 2023.
Simply titled Super Mario RPG, this remake has stayed faithful to the turn-based, timing-based combat of the original, but the visuals have been given a full facelift. Also, those of us who have been begging to see Mallow and Geno in 3D again — well, here we go.
This is breaking news and we'll be updating this story with more details as we get them.
Comments 49
It looks beautiful!
Oh my ***** God.
Never played the original, so this'll be a great place to start!
So happy right now. This was a dream game I never thought would happen, AND NOW IT IS.
I am so happy to see Super Mario RPG return. Such a great game. Also, this unironically increases Geno's chances of being added to the next Smash.
I was just considering playing this through again and I’m glad I waited.
Too bad, that this was leaked, would have been a nice surprise. I never played Super Mario RPG. Is it good? I only played Paper Mario 1 - 2, and the first 4 Mario & Luigi RPGs.
HOLY CRAP I CANT BELIEVE IT. This is much much better than simply releasing on NSO. I could cry.
OMG! OMG! OMG! The child in me is so so happy!
Kind of wish I hadn't seen the leaks because I'm thrilled either way but if this had completely blindsided me I might have screamed. Cannot wait.
I'm SO Hyped for this. I was just hoping for a NSO version but this is wonderful! I was starting to think it would never happen, bueing the issues with it being a Square game etc.
@RareFan YES. Its incredible. Very different to Paper Mario (plays a lot more like other Square SNES RPGs), I think I might like it even better... though Thousand Year Door is hard to beat.
I played the original back on the Wii virtual console. Good times. Looking forward to the remake.
for the Love of God Nintendo PLEASE remember you can make fun and interesting menus
@RareFan It's very much in those same vain though not one-to-one with either. Both the first Paper Mario and Superstar Saga were very clearly made with the intention of trying to be follow-ups to it but put their own spins on it, while it steers closer to what you'd expect of other SNES-era Square games.
Feel like if you like those you'll definitely like it.
Thank goodness, we needed a new Mario RPG.
Almost fell out of my chair from cheering so much when this game was revealed. I am so ready for this.
I need this game NOW!!! I hope they made the Yoshi race a bit easier to finish this time.
I think the last time I played this game was on the Wii VC.
one of my favorite games of all time. I go back and replay it once a year or so. It's like going back to a good book. I can burn through it in three or four sittings. Never gets old.
another remake 😢 I would have loved a brand new Super Mario RPG
On a day of Final Fantasy XVI reviews, I was not expecting Nintendo to come along and blow my mind, yet here we are! 😀
So this is why it's not on NSO
Its about time it get's remade
This looks absolutely gorgeous amazing to see this classic live again ^__^
would rather have the original but I won't say no to that soundtrack
I was so happy to see this!
The only thing in this Direct that got me excited.
Visuals are great but I don't see any reason to play this over the original unless there's some new content and/or gameplay enhancements.
I have never played this game before so I think I might consider this, but I might purchase the game very late as my main priority is for 3rd party kids games.
My wish has come true. Geno and Mallow are back, can't wait for this.
Well I know what I’m getting soon.
I am so happy for this because the internet will now shut up. Never enjoyed it as a kid but willing to try again as an adult.
Sooooo happy to see this be a thing. I can't wait for it!
Did not expect this, I thought they were done with RPG Mario. So, sweet!
One of the best highlights in the Direct.
@Ryu_Niiyama No they won't. It'll kickstart the geno for smash rumors all over again!!!
it has been a long time since i played this game on the snes i had forgotten most of it so i will get this new game..
Not wanting to blow my own trumpet, but I predicted a remake of the game a year ago on ResetEra. lol
I never beat the original! Safe to say I'll finally be beating this game.
Very excited to finally play this. Day One but I think
mario rpg new 2d mario and star ocean were my highlights of this direct..
I look forward to playing it, though I'm a little disappointed the models are squished like the OG sprites.
This certainly explains why the original never appeared on NSO. I'm pretty stoked with this news! Certainly looking forward to it. I expected them to have it be like an HD2D game though if they were going to remake it (which itself I never expected), but I'm still pretty stoked with the game as it is.
I have mixed feelings about this. It sort of looks like a dated game wrapped around a pretty exterior, which is a little off-putting for somebody who hadn't played the original.
This might be one of very few Mario games that I end up skipping, but I'll give it another look after the reviews pour in.
I don't care for this style of game but wow it sure does look nice!
Most exciting part of the show imo. Never played the original but heard good things about it.
THANK YOU NINTENDO and SQUARE ENIX!
A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.
I just hope they don't make it too easy for the new generation who can't handle challenge. This game gets pretty difficult later on and I love it.
Tap here to load 49 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...