Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars, Squaresoft and Nintendo's wonderfully charming SNES RPG, is getting a full-blown remake on Switch, and it's launching on 17th November 2023.

Simply titled Super Mario RPG, this remake has stayed faithful to the turn-based, timing-based combat of the original, but the visuals have been given a full facelift. Also, those of us who have been begging to see Mallow and Geno in 3D again — well, here we go.

This is breaking news and we'll be updating this story with more details as we get them.