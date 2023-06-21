One of the few non-Mario announcements from today's Nintendo Direct showcase, Twin Sails Interactive revealed a first look at Gloomhaven — a fantasy-based tactical RPG that slashes onto Switch on 18th September.
This one is a take on Isaac Childres’ acclaimed board game that will see you embarking on a fantasy campaign with strategic gameplay. There is a lot to take on here, with the option to play through either the original 95 scenarios and event missions or the digital-exclusive Guildmaster campaign — consisting of over 160 missions.
On top of all this, the game will launch with two DLC packs, 'Jaws of the Lion' and 'Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges', all of which are available to play with up to four-player online co-op.
You can find some screenshots from the publishers below, for a closer look at what the game has to offer.
Gloomhaven is now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop with a special 10% pre-launch discount. The Mercenaries Edition of the game is £32.39 (usually £35.99) and includes the base game and the 'Solo Scenarios' DLC, while the Gold Edition is £40.49 (usually £44.99) and also adds in the 'Jaws of the Lion' DLC and the four accompanying skins.
What do you make of Gloomhaven so far? Will you be picking it up in September? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 13
The footage was extremely stuttery - I didn't like that. BUT - I really do like Gloomhaven. So I am optimistic they can boost performance so it doesn't look so janky.
Never heard of the source material but it looks good.
I'll probably wait for a couple of patches, but this looks pretty cool actually.
I am a miniature nutbag, but the board game never looked that appealing to me and neither does this. But I am happy that it comes out, it's definitely something Switch is pretty light on.
The board game is great. Looking forward to playing this with some friends who lived too far away to play it in person.
It's a shame this game doesn't have couch co-op, just online mp. I was kinda hoping it would replace For the King as my go-to for game night with friends.
@Ryu_Niiyama Gloomhaven has been on top of the best board games of all time ongoing yearly list (boardgamegeek)since it came out 6 years ago. You can play it solo. It plays like an RPG with achievement s and everything. It is like an involved DnD campaign without the need of a master or having to vocalize your imagination too much. It is very chunky, pretty expensive and all around a very inventive and fun game alone or with pals.
Not sure it's for me and so if I'll get it, but it certainly looks cool!
Definitely will keep an eye out…I sound like a broken record do I?
Thinking of getting this instead of springing for another giant board game I don't have the time or space for.
@Daniel36
"I am a miniature nutbag" is now my favourite expression.
Keeping an eye on this one.
I've been playing Gloomhaven Jaws of the Lion for the last 4 years or so. SO much game packed into one board game!
