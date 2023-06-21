Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the few non-Mario announcements from today's Nintendo Direct showcase, Twin Sails Interactive revealed a first look at Gloomhaven — a fantasy-based tactical RPG that slashes onto Switch on 18th September.

This one is a take on Isaac Childres’ acclaimed board game that will see you embarking on a fantasy campaign with strategic gameplay. There is a lot to take on here, with the option to play through either the original 95 scenarios and event missions or the digital-exclusive Guildmaster campaign — consisting of over 160 missions.

On top of all this, the game will launch with two DLC packs, 'Jaws of the Lion' and 'Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges', all of which are available to play with up to four-player online co-op.

You can find some screenshots from the publishers below, for a closer look at what the game has to offer.

Gloomhaven is now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop with a special 10% pre-launch discount. The Mercenaries Edition of the game is £32.39 (usually £35.99) and includes the base game and the 'Solo Scenarios' DLC, while the Gold Edition is £40.49 (usually £44.99) and also adds in the 'Jaws of the Lion' DLC and the four accompanying skins.

