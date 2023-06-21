It seems that Nintendo's current console is now the premier place to experience the Pikmin series (sorry, Hey! Pikmin and Pikmin Bloom), with the announcement today that both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 are joining Pikmin 3 Deluxe and the upcoming Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch — and they're out today!
Announced as part of the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, you can get each game individually for $29.99 / £24.99, or in a bundle for $49.99 / £39.99. And if you're a lover of the genuine article, a physical release with both games will launch on 22nd September 2023.
Both were originally released on GameCube before receiving New Play Control updates on Wii. With Pikmin 2 often hailed as the best game in the series, this will be the first time either game has gotten an official HD release.
HD versions of the first two Pikmin games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, will launch in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com later today. The games will be available individually or in a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. A physical version that includes both games will also be available on Sept. 22. With the inclusion of these two games on Nintendo Switch, all four main games in the Pikmin series – Pikmin 1, Pikmin 2, Pikmin 3 and, as of July 21, Pikmin 4 – will be playable on one system.
One thing noted on the UK eShop page: "The songs 'Ai No Uta' and 'Tane No Uta' are not included in this game." Huh!
Let us know if you'll be plucking these two classics on Switch today — or if you'll be waiting for the physical bundle.
