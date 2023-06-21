Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

poncle's BAFTA-winning roguelike Vampire Survivors has been a huge hit on PC, Xbox, and mobile. Dropping in Early Access first before getting a full release in October 2022, today's Nintendo Direct finally confirmed that the game will be coming to Switch — on 17th August.

The game will be $4,99/€4,99/£3,99 on the Switch eShop, while both DLCs — Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari — will be available to buy separately for $1,99/€1,99/£1,59 each. You're getting an endless, addictive adventure with retro pixel graphics and homages to Castlevania in spades for not even a tenner.

Not only that, couch co-op and local multiplayer are also coming to the game, meaning you can slay those vampires with friends wherever you are. Here's all the information you need from poncle:

About Vampire Survivors Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters thrown at you. The genre-defining “be the bullet hell” action game is a multi-million seller, was the highest-rated Steam game of 2022 (over 180,000 reviews, 98% overwhelmingly positive), is one the most played games on Steam Deck, won 2 Baftas (including “Best Game”) and was featured on the New Yorker’s “Best Video Games 2022” list. Vampire Survivors is currently available on PC, Mac, Xbox, Android and iOS and does not feature any vampires.

About the DLCs (for $1,99/€1,99/£1,59 each) Legacy of the Moonspell The DLC centres around a clan of monster hunters from a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. It adds 8 new characters, 13 new weapons, a huge new stage (25 times bigger than previous stages), six music tracks and even more achievements. Tides of the Foscari Set inside a magical academy inside a cursed lake inside a vast primordial forest inside a video game that was supposed to be about vampires, the DLC is a “fantasy about fantasy”. It adds 8 characters, 13 weapons, 7 music tracks, 21 achievements, a massive new stage, and some seriously jazzy attack animations for only 2 Survivors: Keitha and Maruto (a first time innovation in the Vampire Survivors universe, this is limited to these 2 Survivors only!) About the co-op update: The couch co-op mode will come in a free update on 17th August and let you play the whole Vampire Survivors saga with up to 4 players in local couch co-op on Nintendo Switch, PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, and mobile (one controller per player required). Be the bullet hell with your besties! In co-op mode, you can either continue your current game or start a new adventure with friends to face the hordes of the undead. Players can seamlessly switch between single and co-op play between stages and unleash chaos. Like every good co-op game, Vampire Survivors will also offer opportunities to test your friendship and stretch the definition of the word “co-op”.

Vampire Survivors launches on the eShop on 17th August. Will you be taking up your whip to dive into this award-winning title? Bite in the comments.