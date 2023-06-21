poncle's BAFTA-winning roguelike Vampire Survivors has been a huge hit on PC, Xbox, and mobile. Dropping in Early Access first before getting a full release in October 2022, today's Nintendo Direct finally confirmed that the game will be coming to Switch — on 17th August.
The game will be $4,99/€4,99/£3,99 on the Switch eShop, while both DLCs — Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari — will be available to buy separately for $1,99/€1,99/£1,59 each. You're getting an endless, addictive adventure with retro pixel graphics and homages to Castlevania in spades for not even a tenner.
Not only that, couch co-op and local multiplayer are also coming to the game, meaning you can slay those vampires with friends wherever you are. Here's all the information you need from poncle:
About Vampire Survivors
Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters thrown at you.
The genre-defining “be the bullet hell” action game is a multi-million seller, was the highest-rated Steam game of 2022 (over 180,000 reviews, 98% overwhelmingly positive), is one the most played games on Steam Deck, won 2 Baftas (including “Best Game”) and was featured on the New Yorker’s “Best Video Games 2022” list. Vampire Survivors is currently available on PC, Mac, Xbox, Android and iOS and does not feature any vampires.
About the DLCs (for $1,99/€1,99/£1,59 each)
Legacy of the Moonspell
The DLC centres around a clan of monster hunters from a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. It adds 8 new characters, 13 new weapons, a huge new stage (25 times bigger than previous stages), six music tracks and even more achievements.
Tides of the Foscari
Set inside a magical academy inside a cursed lake inside a vast primordial forest inside a video game that was supposed to be about vampires, the DLC is a “fantasy about fantasy”. It adds 8 characters, 13 weapons, 7 music tracks, 21 achievements, a massive new stage, and some seriously jazzy attack animations for only 2 Survivors: Keitha and Maruto (a first time innovation in the Vampire Survivors universe, this is limited to these 2 Survivors only!)
About the co-op update:
The couch co-op mode will come in a free update on 17th August and let you play the whole Vampire Survivors saga with up to 4 players in local couch co-op on Nintendo Switch, PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, and mobile (one controller per player required). Be the bullet hell with your besties!
In co-op mode, you can either continue your current game or start a new adventure with friends to face the hordes of the undead. Players can seamlessly switch between single and co-op play between stages and unleash chaos. Like every good co-op game, Vampire Survivors will also offer opportunities to test your friendship and stretch the definition of the word “co-op”.
Vampire Survivors launches on the eShop on 17th August. Will you be taking up your whip to dive into this award-winning title? Bite in the comments.
This is definitely a "finally!" kind of announcement. The pick-up-and-play gameplay mechanics make this an easy fit on Switch, and the new co-op only sweetens the deal.
I may try this now but I swear I thought it had already released on switch.
I'm buying it just to see if it destroys my Switch in the later stages of the game.
That game struggles on a decent laptop towards the end.
Although the trailer looked a significant downgrade.
As @CharlieGirl said, finally!
That said, I don't know if I'll actually get this, since I played the Christ out of it on my phone. Still glad to see it on Switch
I was this close to getting it on PC, I'll wait for Switch.
How is this game coming even a news
I mean it looks like one of those idle mobile games you see on unwanted ads with screaming commenter
I literally thought it was Castlevania for a minute.
I knew this game would make it's way to Switch soon as it was a very popular indie game on Steam and mobile. Though fun, I'm not a fan of survivor button mashing, probably may only get it for time killing.
I thought this was already on switch. 🫤
@ComfyAko it's actually really solid
@ComfyAko I was just about to comment that it looked like one of those games.
Though maybe this is why those games exist.
This game is spectaular, have played it everyday for the last couple months and still have a good time with it! Glad more people get to play it
I figured this was coming eventually.
It looks like shovelware, but it's actually brilliantly designed and super addictive. I spent a month or two playing almost nothing but this earlier in the year. Highly recommend it.
@ComfyAko
Definitely don’t judge this one by its cover. It’s a really good game, surprisingly addictive gameplay. It’s a great match for the Switch
I’ve played it mostly to death on PC(mostly just got to finish the DLC), and mostly to death on Mobile(one non-secret character refuses to unlock, and I can’t figure out why. Also not brought the DLC on Mobile), but I’m fully prepared to play it to death yet again on Switch- this time with Friends! Curious how they’ll make that work actually.
@ComfyAko this game is addicting as hell and damn good. Trust me, it even won some GOTY awards.
Looks like my kinda game!
Please, BUY THIS GAME!
Most fun I had last 6 months!
I'm so glad for all of those here on Nintendo Life and elsewhere that were waiting for this game to come to Switch, will definitely give it a try considering all the good things I've heard about it!
I read somewhere that the dev of this game actually used to be a guy who worked on slot machines in the casinos, but decided to use his power for good and make this game. It makes sense because I would stay up all night playing this on my Mac, awesome game
I love/hate this game.
Played it on Game Pass. Thought it would suck, but ended up spending 40+ hours playing it with such an addiction that I was going to bed late and missing some sleep. So I deleted it and never installed again for fear it would take me again.
For anyone with self control, this game is great. And it will be a perfect fit for Switch.
I've been waiting this for months! And I'd say it's been one my fav things of the direct, not gonna lie...
Xbox and PC folks were raving about this one last year, definitely interested in checking this out on Switch.
This was low-key one of the best announcements from a rather Wonderful Direct. I’ve put around 30 hours into the Series X version on Xbox and I’ll definitely be double-dipping on Switch. The game is way better than the graphics alone would have you believe.
Awesome, definitely will get it.
I'm curious if the switch will be able to handle the 20 minute + lag. I've only recently just started playing this on the X - this is a great switch addition. The co-op looks really fun.
I audibly cheered when this was announced, so thrilled to finally get to play this on Switch.
This is quite highly regarded, isn't it? It's good news it's coming to the Switch. Nice.
