Nintendo promised we'd be seeing some Pikmin 4 in today's Nintendo Direct, and it delivered a nice little rundown of the game's features. Plus, news that we'll be getting a free demo of the game on 28th June.

Crash landing on a brand new planet, you're the new recruit in the Rescue Corps and alongside some Pikmin and Oatchi the dog (pupmin. Sorry, it's a pupmin). Your task is to repair the damaged spaceship of the Rescue Corps while also saving its recruits. Items like missing parts, watches, and a Game Boy Advance SP will all help to get your vehicle in ship shape.

The basic gameplay remains the same as previous Pikmin games, with your little buds able to band together and carry objects. Oatchi adds some extra power to the team while also being able to smash through obstacles, swim, and even fight. Oatchi can learn more skills by upgrading your ship and rescuing cadets from the planet.

You won't just be restricted to the outside world, either, with you and your Pikmin needing to venture inside people's houses. Almost as if it's been taking a note from another recent Nintendo game, Pikmin 4 will also let you dive underground. There seems to be an Olimar clone going around, too, along with his own little pupmin companion. You'll need to take them on in Dandori Battles, where you need to collect the most objects in a set time limit to win.

Last, but by no means least, you'll also be able to explore at night for the very first time. Usually a no-no in Pikmin games (the dark is pretty darn dangerous, didn't you know), the nighttime is where you'll find some enraged enemies, but where you'll also find a brand new friend — the Glow Pikmin.

Well that's a pretty healthy look at Pimoid 4, isn't it? With gorgeous visuals and tons of new tweaks and features, we're looking forward to crash-landing on a new planet with the Rescue Corps on 21st July 2023.

That wasn't the only Pikmin news we got during today's Direct, either. Pikmin 1 & 2 are out now on the Switch, and a physical bundle for those will follow in the coming weeks.