As part of the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, it has been announced that Rocksteady's celebrated Batman Arkham Trilogy is coming exclusively to Switch sometime in Autumn 2023.
This package includes all the DLC from all three games — Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight.
Batman: Arkham Trilogy is releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch in fall 2023! Experience the definitive versions of Rocksteady's Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection.
This is a breaking story. Watch out for updates with more information soon!
Comments 29
I've never actually played these so this is a good chance. Hope it runs decently
Will this even run on the switch?
So Rocksteady were liars.
They said it couldn't be ported to Wii U, and now they ported it to Switch which have like only 5% more power?
How is Knight gonna run on Switch?
Welp I'll get these to have them on the go. Not a big fan of the series, but I bought it because i did watch TAS as a kid.
Better later than never! Can't wait to get this and Metal Gear!
Looks like I'll be 100% Arkham City again for the fifth platform!
My favourite game of all time ♥️
@Greatluigi Asylum and City can but Knight is different.
Meh, you can pick this up for £10 on pretty much every other system.
Suppose it's good for those who only have a switch but I can't imagine them running that well- especially Knight
@Ventilator you mean Knight?
i will wait for many reviews on performance before i think of buying this game
My hope by not mentioning cloud in the segment means it's not a cloud version. Cause if it isn't, this is an instant buy for me
@Ventilator phone the chief of police!
Yesss finally! Since I got my switch in 2018 there were a handful of ports i dreamed of coming to switch... Batman collection, and Metal Gear Solid collection are the last two... Got Persona, assassin's creed, Tony hawk, kinda got GTA, just need 1000 year door and wind waker and we'll be set!
Where's Arkham Origins? I know that game was handled by a different studio but it's still a part of the storyline.
The Batman Arkham games were some of the biggest third party games still missing on Switch. I'm glad they're on the way.
If you've never played these are a must buy. No other superhero games even come close!
I'd have been all over it 10 month ago, but having played Asylum, City, Origins, Origins Blackgate and Knight for at least 100 hours totally since august on Wii U and Steam Deck, I'm completely burned out on the "concept". Too late I'm afraid.
This is the highlight of the show for me. ESPECIALLY if it gets a physical release with all games on one cart.
I never expected Arkham Knight to look so good on Switch.
This is the best news out of the direct
Hope it go's on cartridge
More Wii U ports...
@John_Koshiro I was asking that too.
Both Batman and Metal Gear collections are coming to Switch, this is fantastic.
These games were definitely on my wishlist of "things I wanted ported to Switch", and they look to be running well! Definitely getting physical if its released.
@nukatha technically its not since Asylum and Knight aren't on Wii U.
City was on Wii U tho along with Origins.
So definitely not a Cloud version right? Might give these a try then.
I love the Batman Arkham trilogy, and if it gets a proper physical release on Switch, it will be a day 1 pick up. But I'm sure it will be digital only or a half cart half download release.
This is where the fun begins!
