Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As part of the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, it has been announced that Rocksteady's celebrated Batman Arkham Trilogy is coming exclusively to Switch sometime in Autumn 2023.

This package includes all the DLC from all three games — Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy is releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch in fall 2023! Experience the definitive versions of Rocksteady's Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection.

This is a breaking story. Watch out for updates with more information soon!