Today's Nintendo Direct was a bit of a Mario blowout, wasn't it? Mario and Princess Peach both got a chunk of the spotlight, and we have a classic SNES RPG remaster coming, too! However, Luigi definitely wasn't left out of the show, as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is getting a remaster on Switch next year.

Originally released in 2013 (yes, it really is ten years ago) on the 3DS, the Switch version gives the spooky sequel a lovely makeover with enhanced visuals. We only got a 20-second clip of the upcoming remaster, but it'll be filling out the beginning of 2024 nicely alongside Princess Peach's own game.

Get ready for some spooky shenanigans – a visually enhanced version of Luigi's Mansion 2 is coming to #NintendoSwitch next year! 👻 pic.twitter.com/TmsJcwb5dK June 21, 2023

In Dark Moon, there are five unique mansions for Luigi to sneak his way through. Armed with his trusty Poltergust 5000, he'll be able to solve puzzles and suck up ghosts as he searches for the shards of the Dark Moon.