Hooray, a brand new Wario Ware game is coming! Yes, that's right, Wario Ware: Move It! is making its way to the Nintendo Switch this year on November 3rd, 2023.

The game tasks you with completing over 200 microgames by using your body. Simply hold two Joy-Con and away you go; you'll be wiggling, jiggling, and punching your way to victory in no time.

Wario Ware: Move It! will also feature two-player local co-op, just so long as you have the right amount of Joy-Con to hand, of course!

Are you excited for another Wario Ware game? Share your thoughts in the comments down below. Come on, move it!