Hooray, a brand new Wario Ware game is coming! Yes, that's right, Wario Ware: Move It! is making its way to the Nintendo Switch this year on November 3rd, 2023.
The game tasks you with completing over 200 microgames by using your body. Simply hold two Joy-Con and away you go; you'll be wiggling, jiggling, and punching your way to victory in no time.
Wario Ware: Move It! will also feature two-player local co-op, just so long as you have the right amount of Joy-Con to hand, of course!
Are you excited for another Wario Ware game? Share your thoughts in the comments down below. Come on, move it!
Comments
Smooth Moves 2: Electric Boogaloo!
Seems like a spiritual successor to Smooth Moves to me! Pretty hype
WA-WA-WA-WARIO TIME ONCE AGAIN BABY WE'RE DOING SMOOTH MOVES AGAIN LET'SA GO
also, did anyone else hear Maurice LaMarche in the trailer or was it just me?
As someone who just played Smooth Moves for the first time earlier this year and absolutely loved it, seeing a direct sequel to it (more or less) caught me completely off guard in the best way possible, absolutely over the moon right now!
Never bought a Wario game before, but this could be fun for local multiplayer. Will probably get it if reviews are good enough
Gonna break everything in my apartment but I am here for smooth moves part 2.
The camera position of that dog microgame is unfortunate.
I'm always down for more WarioWare. The franchise is plain old fun.
Get it Together was a bit of a disappointment for me after the sublime WarioWare Gold. I'm glad to see that there's a successor to Smooth Moves on the way! Smooth Moves was great, and this looks like it's gonna be just as great!
A new WarioWare and that is motion controlled à la Smooth Moves? Sign me up, despite playing almost exclusively in handheld I'll absolutely make an exception for this!
I honestly thought it kinda looked similar to smooth moves so at least I’m not the only one.
The title kinda reminds me of of "Wario Land: Shake It!". Speaking of which, I hope Nintendo will make a new Wario Land at some point.
the graphics on this aren't incredible, but for some reason i like that? reminds me of the wii haha
Is it a coincidence that I just finished WarioWare: Get It Together over the weekend? XD Consider this one on the radar!
This actually looks like the traditional entries. I'm all for it!
The highlight of the Direct for me, and it's not even close. I was grinning like a complete dork throughout the entire announcement. I haven't been this excited during a Direct since the Iwata days. (RIP)
I thought Super Princess Peach 2 (TBA) was an early highlight, but this completely caught me off-guard, even though I had been wishing and hoping for a Smooth Moves successor for the better part of the last 13 years.
I'm only disappointed in two things...
@JohnnyMind : Same. I almost exclusively play in handheld mode, but I also love motion controls when done right.
@EarthboundBenjy : I don't agree with Gold being "sublime" as I was so disappointed to be getting a glorified "greatest hits" collection after such a long hiatus, but I was nevertheless glad to be thrown a bone. Get It Together was also a mild disappointment at the time (despite being one of my most played Switch games, with close to 200+ hours poured into it), but this more than makes up for it. Smooth Moves is the best game in the series, and I have been agonising for a successor since the release of the MotionPlus accessory (which just BEGGED for a new WarioWare game to exploit the novelty for all its worth).
Don't get me wrong, I'm ALWAYS happy to be getting a new WarioWare game, but the lack of ambition and innovation in the last two games left me yearning for more.
Outstanding. Smooth Moves is one of the best in the series, and this looks like a hyped up version of that.
Get It Together was very good fun, so this is looking to be another must-have for me.
Wario > Everybody
Does make you realize why 1 first party Nintendo game wasn't in a Nintendo Direct.😉
I was expecting a Wario Land game but I'll take this for now.
I am glad to see Ninty making more use of what the joy cons are capable of. Other than 1-2 Switch, it seems that they were hesitant to do it too much at the beginning of the Switch in fear that it could give the Switch a bad image.
One of the few times in life I will pre-order a game. Because there is no chance I won't be playing this on release day.
I just REALLY hope they use more voice acting and have a better story like Gold.
I LOVE Warioware games. But this game needs to have the multiplayer versus! The Smooth Moves multiplayer is a big party game...8 people playing together!
This was one of my favorite announcements and a fun coincidence. I'm going to spend time with my family for my vacation which starts tomorrow and I was looking at some games on my shelf that I might want to take with me. I packed WarioWare: Smooth Moves yesterday. I had so much fun with it when it came out. Many good memories of playing it with friends and family. I thought I'd take it with me in case my niece wants to try it out.
Great memories of fun times with Smooth Moves so this is an insta-buy. Ha ha.
I’m very surprised to see Switch getting another WarioWare. Handheld consoles like GBA and DS got two each but the home ones like GCN, Wii & Wii U got one each, unless you count D.IY. Showcase on Wii. I love Get It Together but I’m so happy to see a WarioWare game that takes advantage of the Switch’s unique features. Bring it!
We need a new WARIOLAND game. Not more of this crap.
now this is interesting, a sequel not only happening soon after the last game, but also being the "smooth moves" game style we all expected the first time
hoping for a more complete package. GiT was great but slacked on a few highlights of past games (VAing, cinematics, toys/collectables)
That Wario voice sounds nothing like Martinet; is there any confirmation of his VO?
(I also noticed that Mario seems to have been replaced in SMBW; the “Wowie-Zowie” was a dead giveaway)
Ugh Switch Lite owners left out to dry again
@MH4
Did you play Gold? I'll bet it is still Martinet, but doing Wario's voice for any amount of time is apparently quite difficult.
Smooth Moves has been the life blood of many parties in the past. I am really looking forward to hosting more for this one!
@cmbaum : Again? It's one game out of the entire Direct.
