The highlight of the Direct for me, and it's not even close. I was grinning like a complete dork throughout the entire announcement. I haven't been this excited during a Direct since the Iwata days. (RIP)

I thought Super Princess Peach 2 (TBA) was an early highlight, but this completely caught me off-guard, even though I had been wishing and hoping for a Smooth Moves successor for the better part of the last 13 years.

I'm only disappointed in two things...

No support for more than 4 players (Smooth Moves supported up to 12 players with a single Wii Remote, but I guess it's excusable in this case seeing as we seem to need two Joy-Con to play most of the games this time around).

No Smooth Moves port/remake. (sniff Best party game ever)

@JohnnyMind : Same. I almost exclusively play in handheld mode, but I also love motion controls when done right.

@EarthboundBenjy : I don't agree with Gold being "sublime" as I was so disappointed to be getting a glorified "greatest hits" collection after such a long hiatus, but I was nevertheless glad to be thrown a bone. Get It Together was also a mild disappointment at the time (despite being one of my most played Switch games, with close to 200+ hours poured into it), but this more than makes up for it. Smooth Moves is the best game in the series, and I have been agonising for a successor since the release of the MotionPlus accessory (which just BEGGED for a new WarioWare game to exploit the novelty for all its worth).

Don't get me wrong, I'm ALWAYS happy to be getting a new WarioWare game, but the lack of ambition and innovation in the last two games left me yearning for more.