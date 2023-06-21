Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During today's Nintendo Direct, Konami announced that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be coming to Switch on October 24th, 2023.

The collection will include Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, and the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake's Revenge. The three mainline MGS games will also be available on the eShop separately.

Bonus content will also be available in the form of digital graphic novels, screenplay books, strategy guides, and digital soundtracks.

Here's some more info from Konami:

"The origin of stealth action comes to Nintendo Switch. Experience the thrilling cinematic story of the METAL GEAR series as you infiltrate enemy fortresses and complete your mission to stop those wielding weapons of mass destruction from triggering total war. "This collection features Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the games that started the series – Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge – and plenty of bonus content. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 24.

"Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will also be available for purchase individually in Nintendo eShop."

Don't say it...

DON'T SAY IT...

UURRRRAAARGHHH....

"METAL GEARRRRRRR?!"

Will you be jumping into the world of Metal Gear when the Master Collection launches on Switch? Contact us by Codec and let us know; our frequency is 140.85.