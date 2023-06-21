During today's Nintendo Direct, Konami announced that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be coming to Switch on October 24th, 2023.
The collection will include Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, and the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake's Revenge. The three mainline MGS games will also be available on the eShop separately.
Bonus content will also be available in the form of digital graphic novels, screenplay books, strategy guides, and digital soundtracks.
Here's some more info from Konami:
"The origin of stealth action comes to Nintendo Switch. Experience the thrilling cinematic story of the METAL GEAR series as you infiltrate enemy fortresses and complete your mission to stop those wielding weapons of mass destruction from triggering total war.
"This collection features Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the games that started the series – Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge – and plenty of bonus content. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 24.
"Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will also be available for purchase individually in Nintendo eShop."
Don't say it...
DON'T SAY IT...
UURRRRAAARGHHH....
"METAL GEARRRRRRR?!"
Will you be jumping into the world of Metal Gear when the Master Collection launches on Switch? Contact us by Codec and let us know; our frequency is 140.85.
Comments 54
"Kept you waiting, huh?"
Like I said elsewhere; this is a lot of value! Please, for goodness' sake, let there be a (normal) physical release...
Cool. Will probably buy this (eventually) just for Snake Eater.
Amazed to finally have these playable on a Nintendo console. Again, if physical, another must buy for me from this Direct.
METAL GEAAAR
KEPT YOU WAITING HUH
Never played this series yet but a lot of my knowledge of it comes through extensive Super Smash Bros Brawl hours back in the day.
Looking forward to getting these on switch.
Sad that the visuals for Metal Gear Solid are not brought up to Twin Snakes level. But a pre-order nonetheless for me!
I've never played these games, so I'm super excited to dive into Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid soon enough.
Was it just me, or were most of the 3rd party announcements repeats from other 2023 Summer showcases? Most of these were already known commodities.
Still cool to see MGS on Switch
@John_Koshiro dang it you beat me to it!
❗
This was the highlight for me from that recent PS Showcase funnily enough and I was praying that it'd also get confirmed for Switch, absolutely ecstatic that I can finally experience this legendary series for the first time!
Really hope MGS1 had an option to increase resolution. The game looked great on PC at higher res.
I dont know why I didn't expect this but I am happy to see that switch is getting a greater bevy of games. Really is the system for everything.
This collection is fantastic cause you got all the Metal Gear games from Nintendo (NES), Sony (PlayStation), and Microsoft (MSX) all in one package. Glad the big 3 all collab together for this. Sadly the only game missing is Metal Gear: Ghost Babel from the Game Boy Color, a masterpiece which I hope will come in volume 2 with Peace Walker, Twin Snakes, Revengeance, and Guns of the Patriot.
And so The Twin Snakes continues to be trapped on the Game Cube
So glad it's the MGS1 from PS1 and not Twin Snakes.
This is great news! Love the series.
@CharlieGirl Sad but true; trying to find a GC copy is challenging.
Hey! What's about Japanese voice-overs and dual audio support?
Edit: I want to hear cool Akio Ôtsuka's voice as Big Boss/Solid Snake!
is everyone here finally?
Are these going to have original controls?
Recently tried to play MGS 1 on vita and that was hard work.
Switch is rapidly becoming my retro console these days!
@ERGgamin I’ve held on to my copy.
As I mentioned in the forum why can’t these be the best versions of the three (twin snakes, substance and subsistence)? I’m super excited to see snakes revenge acknowledged!
@Ashina It's actually a remastered of the PC version.
@Fizza
You’re in for a treat my friend.
Especially Sons of Liberty. Get ready to have your mind blown away by how much it predicted about the modern world.
@OrtadragoonX I know, right? Those days, it looked bonkers to me (I was young and naive).
But now...pff...so much came true.
I'll only buy this on digital.
Yes, I'll be able to play this series at last and I bet I'm not alone, so glad this collection is coming to Switch, too!
I've had all three games on my Vita for more than a decade now, so not really that excited to be honest.. but I might get MGS 1 individually in a sale down the line as it is the best in the series (not graphically of course - but it's the best GAME imo).
@GameOtaku Because they aren't the "best versions" for many fans, at least not Twin Snakes. I'm aware that many fans were introduced to the series with that game, but it's different to the others in a bad way, hence why many dislike it. I do think they could have included it as an alternative though, but not as the definitive way to play MGS.
I'm so glad we'll finally get this, the MGS games is my favorite franchise and I was so sad after what happened with Kojima.
@HarmanSmith
It’s kinda sad how we ended up right?
@roy130390
Twin snakes is the only one to not have a rerelease since it came out on GameCube. It’s high time for it.
@Serpenterror
Msx doesn’t stand fir Microsoft. It was a Japanese pc from back in the 80s and 90s. Nothing to do with them.
Excellent. It'd be nice if we got Twin Snakes, but I've never actually played the PS1 original.
Buying this Physical day 1. Now just give me Castlevania SotN and all is forgiven Konami.
@Brue Lucky you! I passed a lot of games down to family members, and let's say they are gone now. I should have thought ahead.
@GameOtaku That's true and it does deserve it's place in the series and availability for the fans despite of personally disliking it. Maybe it could be included on Vol.2 as I'm positive that Konami is aware that the game does have it's fandom.
PLEASE let there be a physical version!
@roy130390
By that token though wouldn’t it have made more sense to have it here since we have both msx and nes games that are different. (Well at least mg 2:ss and snakes revenge are different anyway)
@GameOtaku Yeah but since it seems that ship has sailed, there might be a chance to get it that way or separately. They could even do a third volume with stuff like the Ac!d Games and Metal Gear Portable Ops. Personally the one that I expect the most is Peace Walker.
Metal Gear Solid coming to the Switch is a big deal. It's worth getting the collection for Snake Eater alone. This will be a day one purchase for me. What are the chances the Switch also gets Vol. 2?
@GameOtaku It has everything to do with them. Microsoft made architect for it, it's just that they sent it to different companies for manufacturing in similar case to 3DO and Steam Machines. It's a PC made for the Japanese market as Commodore refuse to bring the Commodore 64 to Japan. This was before Microsoft got into Windows in the west and completely killed Commodore for good. The M in MSX doesn't stand for Microsoft but Microsoft was involve with the MSX which is why the M in MSX stands for Microsoft now.
I've had the NES one and MGS 1-3 sitting on my shelf for YEARS now...always wanting to play them with my best friend (who owns 4, 5 and Revengeance) like we marathoned Castlevania back in the day...never got around to it...but I am a sucker for collections so if this gets a physical release, the time might finally come.
@roy130390
I figured volume 2 would focus on big boss so the portable entries including peace walker seems logical. Then again this is Konami so logic doesn’t really matter.
@Serpenterror still glad it's not the Twin Snakes version. Never really liked it despite the updated controls. Speaking of controls, I'd hope MGS3 will adapt or do something similar to the 3DS' control scheme. Having to crouch while moving in that game is such a gamechanger
@Ashina It will probably just be emulated versions of the Xbox 360 (or PC) versions of 2 and 3 and PS1 version of 1. So no port of the 3DS version I'm afraid.
Certainly going to pick this one up. I'm not too big on MGS but I have a soft spot for the first game at least, and getting that on Switch is gonna be nice.
Hey folks, I can confirm a physical edition WILL be released, as per the PR comms from Konami:
"Pre-order bonus for physical and digital versions include newly recorded, live orchestra renditions of Metal Gear themes including “SNAKE EATER”
@Ashina The problem was that while the updated controls are usually a positive change, the game wasn't designed around them so they ruined some boss fights like with Vulcan Raven as the player didn't need to figure out how to defeat him. That combined with the different soundtrack, voice acting and cutscenes that were changed for the worse as well as entire videos removed and it ends up being much inferior for the majority that played MGS. It's a shame because the updated visuals looked nice.
Interestingly, the eshop page says the collection is 1.7 GBs, whereas the Vita version that comes without MGS1 is at 3.3 GBs. I assume either the size is a placeholder or Konami seriously compressed the assets.
Sweet! This is great news!
This is destined to become a Limited Run release.
@Serpenterror
That last line hurts my head.
@CharlieGirl sadly I don’t think we will ever see that one again. It’s likely locked behind tons of red tape. Would not be shocked if some of the Roger to certain assets are distributed among Nintendo and whomever owns the remnants of silicon knights.
Wow 20€ a piece if you buy 1, 2 or 3 individually or 60€ for the whole collection. That's almost double what I paid over 10 years on my Vita. I hope MGS1 is the enhanced PC version or something or I'll have to wait for an at least half price sale. Not paying 20€ for an emulated PS1 version.
