A brand new entry in the Dragon Quest Monsters spin-off series was teased just a few weeks ago, but thanks to the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, we now know that we don't have very long to wait for the next game.
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is out on 1st December on Nintendo Switch and it focuses on Psaro, whose name you might recognise if you've played Dragon Quest IV. Psaro is out for revenge, and he must become a Monster Wrangler to command an army of creatures to fulfil his ambitions.
Psaro will need to explore the vibrant world of Nadiria to collect the most powerful creatures. Then, using synthesis, he'll be able to combine and create some unusual creatures. Joined by his friend Rose (another familiar DQIV name), will Psaro become the Master of Monsterkind?
The game uses the familiar turn-based battle system from the spin-off series and the main Dragon Quest series, but you'll be commanding your menagerie of monsters in battle instead of taking up arms yourself.
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princes launches on Switch on 1st December. Are you a DQM fan? Will you be summoning your monsters this December? Let us know!
Tears of joy… I’m stoked for this game!!! Now can we get DQ X Offline please???
One of my favorite announcements from the Direct. This looks great. Really happy S-E is localizing the DQM games again.
Psaro and Rose? YES PLEASE!
The initial announcement piqued my interest. Especially since I have yet to try a DQM title (Most of these are expensive or were never released outside of Japan). Mostly sold at this point.
So this game is tie to Dragon Quest IV? I can see the Chapters of the Chosen hero at the end so it must had took place during the Zenithia saga.
Dragon Quest Monsters 3!!! So excited.
Edit: So nobody else tags me, this game is an entry in the DQ Monsters 3 series in Japanese.
I assumed this was a prequel of sorts to DQ4 since Psaro looks younger and more simplified than his NES self.
I missed DQM so much. Day 1 purchase. SMRPG, SM wonder, Pikmin 1, 2, 4, are all purchases for me.
Another hugely underrated game from the Direct. No DQ 3 HD2D but I'm sure that will pop up later this year
@Axecon I think Dragon Quest III remake and Dragon Quest XII will be shown in a separate showcase. Usually Yuji Horii when he showcase his Dragon Quest games he announced them in their own Dragon Quest focus showcase, he doesn't want to associate his games with the Final Fantasy or Square Enix crowd cause that takes away the focus from his games. Dragon Quest unlike Final Fantasy still had their original creator handling the series whereas Final Fantasy no longer had theirs (Hironobu Sakaguchi though creator of FF is no longer associate with FF). This is why Dragon Quest is still fantastic and Final Fantasy is not anymore.
I've never played Dragon Quest Monsters, but looking forward to doing so for the first time thanks to this game!
@Ryu_Niiyama DQ Monsters 3 is actually on the 3ds, it just only came out in Japan. Definitely play the fan translation if you can, it's a beautiful game.
@CR0J0 This game is Dragon Quest Monsters 3 Mazoku no Ouji to Elf no Tabi (the Dark/Demon Tribe Prince and the Elf's Journey -I'm too lazy to switch to JPN keyboard right now) in japanese. Which is the version I am buying. I have DQ Monsters 3 Joker Professional already in Japanese on the 3DS. This is also an DQ 3 Monsters entry.
