A brand new entry in the Dragon Quest Monsters spin-off series was teased just a few weeks ago, but thanks to the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, we now know that we don't have very long to wait for the next game.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is out on 1st December on Nintendo Switch and it focuses on Psaro, whose name you might recognise if you've played Dragon Quest IV. Psaro is out for revenge, and he must become a Monster Wrangler to command an army of creatures to fulfil his ambitions.

Psaro will need to explore the vibrant world of Nadiria to collect the most powerful creatures. Then, using synthesis, he'll be able to combine and create some unusual creatures. Joined by his friend Rose (another familiar DQIV name), will Psaro become the Master of Monsterkind?

The game uses the familiar turn-based battle system from the spin-off series and the main Dragon Quest series, but you'll be commanding your menagerie of monsters in battle instead of taking up arms yourself.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princes launches on Switch on 1st December. Are you a DQM fan? Will you be summoning your monsters this December? Let us know!