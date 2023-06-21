British game developer 4J Studios — known for bringing Minecraft to consoles (including Switch) and for porting Banjo-Kazooie, Tooie, and Perfect Dark to Xbox 360 — has announced a brand new Overcooked-style game for Switch during today's Nintendo Direct. And it's coming on 13th July on Switch
Manic Mechanics is the developer's first self-published title, and it sees you and up to four other people in local or online co-op crash around in the workshop in an attempt to join the Mechanics Guild.
You'll need to work on all manner of vehicles — from something as simple as a car to contraptions such as a min-submarine — to prove your worth to the guild. Speed equals chaos, however, and the better you do, the more that goes on. It sounds like a right laugh with friends. You can play the game in single-player mode too, if you wish.
There will be five different neighbourhoods to work your way through, each posing new challenges and vehicles to throw a spanner in the works. It looks rather lovely too — just check out the trailer up top and the screens below to get a feel for it:
Manic Mechanics is out 13th July on the Switch eShop. Will you be grabbing your toolbox? Get cranking in the comments.
Physical release, please.
Wait 4J studios made THIS?!?
I thought 4J went defunct... This is a win!
