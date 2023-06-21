Following rumours based on information uncovered by dataminers, Nintendo has confirmed that new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo are indeed on the way — specifically Zelda and Ganondorf.

First hinted at when dataminers found references to a pair of paraglider fabrics not currently unlockable in the game, the new pair of Zelda amiibo will be available sometime in the Holiday 2023 period.

New amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf are planned for release holiday 2023. A vast number of players are currently exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this journey can be enhanced by scanning select amiibo figures to unlock valuable in-game items, as well as special fabric for the paraglider, to help Link in his adventure.