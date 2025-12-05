It's not every day there's a new Metroid release, and after an 18-year wait since the last major entry in the Prime series, the fourth adventure is finally here.

To mark this occasion, Metacritic has now rounded up every Metroid game in its database to share a look at each title's metascore (based on the aggregate score of critic reviews). This includes not only the Prime games but also the spin-offs, Samus' 2D outings, and the re-releases.

Obviously, there are some omissions – including Metroid (NES, 1987), Metroid II: Return of Samus (Game Boy, 1991), and Super Metroid (SNES, 1994), and that's simply because these games were released well before Metacritic even existed.

One other thing to note is the metascore for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is based on the Switch 2 Edition of the game. Switch reviews are still 'TBD' on Metacritic, although our own mini review for this version of the game is now live.

Although these rankings are based on the aggregate of critic scores, if you're looking for a second opinion, we've got our own "best Metroid games of all time" list here on Nintendo Life based on user ratings. The title at the top of our list is Super Metroid, with the original Prime entry in second place and Metroid Dread in third. We've not added Prime 4 to this list just yet.

If you want to find out more about Samus' latest adventure, be sure to check out both of our reviews. The Switch 2 version offers the best experience, but if you're not planning to get a Switch 2 anytime soon, the Switch version is still well worth picking up.